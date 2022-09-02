As The Season Dawns, A Glance At The Cardinals' 53-Man Roster

The Cardinals, like the rest of the NFL, get a long Labor Day weekend before the first week of the regular season begins on Monday. Their roster is finally set -- or as set as a roster can get, at least until more shuffling is inevitably needed.
QUARTERBACKS
- Kyler Murray
- Colt McCoy
It's a big year for Kyler, especially after getting his big contract extension. He'll be aiming to make his third straight Pro Bowl.
RUNNING BACKS
- James Conner
- Eno Benjamin
- Darrel Williams
- Jonathan Ward
- Keaontay Ingram
The Cardinals somewhat surprisingly kept all five running backs on the roster. We will see what that will mean with playing time. Conner is the unquestioned No. 1, but how will Kliff Kingsbury deploy his RB2 snaps?
OFFENSIVE LINE
- D.J. Humphries
- Justin Pugh
- Rodney Hudson
- Will Hernandez
- Kelvin Beachum
- Josh Jones
- Cody Ford
- Sean Harlow
- Lecitus Smith
Heading into the first week, the health of Hudson and Pugh are at the forefront. The trade for Ford makes the coaches sleep a little better if there are any injuries.
TIGHT ENDS
- Zach Ertz
- Maxx Williams
- Trey McBride
- Stephen Anderson
Kingsbury has been coy about Ertz's calf injury. How much can Williams give this team after his serious knee injury last year?
WIDE RECEIVERS
- Hollywood Brown
- Rondale Moore
- A.J. Green
- Greg Dortch
- Andy Isabella
No DeAndre Hopkins. There will be some pressure on Brown, and it certainly looks like the Cards will need something from preseason stars Isabella and Dortch early in the season.
DEFENSIVE LINE
- J.J. Watt
- Zach Allen
- Rashard Lawrence
- Leki Fotu
- Michael Dogbe
- Jonathan Ledbetter
It's a big year for the young four -- Allen, especially, but also Lawrence, Fotu and Dogbe. Everything changes if Watt can stay healthy for the full season.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS
- Markus Golden
- Dennis Gardeck
- Victor Dimukeje
- Cameron Thomas
- Myjai Sanders
Golden is the vet being asked to lead a very young room. Gardeck becomes a crucial piece after starting his career as a special teamer.
INSIDE LINEBACKERS
- Zaven Collins
- Isaiah Simmons
- Nick Vigil
- Tanner Vallejo
- Ezekiel Turner
- Ben Niemann
It's a huge year for Collins. Simmons is playing the linebacker/safety "starbacker" role, meaning Nick Vigil should also get a chance to make an impact.
CORNERBACKS
- Byron Murphy
- Marco Wilson
- Trayvon Mullen
- Javelin Guidry
- Christian Matthew
It remains a group that must prove itself, especially after Antonio Hamilton, who won the No. 2 job, suffered burns in a house accident that will sideline him the first four games at least. Mullen and Guidry still have to practice with their new team.
SAFETIES
- Budda Baker
- Jalen Thompson
- Deionte Thompson
Isaiah Simmons will have some safety work, but the Cardinals are counting on Baker and Thompson to be potentially the best safety duo in the NFL.
SPECIALISTS
- K Matt Prater
- P Andy Lee
- LS Aaron Brewer
The Cardinals go into the season confident in their veteran trio.
RESERVE LISTS
- WR DeAndre Hopkins (suspended/eligible to return Week 7)
- OL Marquis Hayes (injured reserve/out for season)
- WR Antoine Wesley (injured reserve/eligible to return in Week 5)
- S Charles Washington (injured reserve/eligible to return in Week 5)
- CB Antonio Hamilton (non-football injury/eligible to return in Week 5)
PRACTICE SQUAD
- WR Andre Baccellia
- WR Victor Bolden
- OL Rashaad Coward
- OL Danny Isidora
- DL Manny Jones
- OLB Devon Kennard
- WR Jontre Kirklin
- OLB Jesse Luketa
- QB Trace McSorley
- S Steven Parker
- TE Bernhard Seikovits (international exemption)
- S Josh Thomas
- OL Badara Traore
- CB Jace Whittaker
- DT Antwaun Woods
- ILB Chandler Wooten
The Cardinals can elevate up to two players from the practice squad each week to play in the game if the team so chooses.