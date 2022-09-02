Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

As The Season Dawns, A Glance At The Cardinals' 53-Man Roster

After first-round playoff exit, team faces tougher schedule 

Sep 02, 2022
Darren Urban

The Cardinals, like the rest of the NFL, get a long Labor Day weekend before the first week of the regular season begins on Monday. Their roster is finally set -- or as set as a roster can get, at least until more shuffling is inevitably needed.

QUARTERBACKS

  • Kyler Murray
  • Colt McCoy

It's a big year for Kyler, especially after getting his big contract extension. He'll be aiming to make his third straight Pro Bowl.

RUNNING BACKS

  • James Conner
  • Eno Benjamin
  • Darrel Williams
  • Jonathan Ward
  • Keaontay Ingram

The Cardinals somewhat surprisingly kept all five running backs on the roster. We will see what that will mean with playing time. Conner is the unquestioned No. 1, but how will Kliff Kingsbury deploy his RB2 snaps?

OFFENSIVE LINE

  • D.J. Humphries
  • Justin Pugh
  • Rodney Hudson
  • Will Hernandez
  • Kelvin Beachum
  • Josh Jones
  • Cody Ford
  • Sean Harlow
  • Lecitus Smith

Heading into the first week, the health of Hudson and Pugh are at the forefront. The trade for Ford makes the coaches sleep a little better if there are any injuries.

TE Zach Ertz
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
TE Zach Ertz

TIGHT ENDS

  • Zach Ertz
  • Maxx Williams
  • Trey McBride
  • Stephen Anderson

Kingsbury has been coy about Ertz's calf injury. How much can Williams give this team after his serious knee injury last year?

WIDE RECEIVERS

  • Hollywood Brown
  • Rondale Moore
  • A.J. Green
  • Greg Dortch
  • Andy Isabella

No DeAndre Hopkins. There will be some pressure on Brown, and it certainly looks like the Cards will need something from preseason stars Isabella and Dortch early in the season.

DEFENSIVE LINE

  • J.J. Watt
  • Zach Allen
  • Rashard Lawrence
  • Leki Fotu
  • Michael Dogbe
  • Jonathan Ledbetter

It's a big year for the young four -- Allen, especially, but also Lawrence, Fotu and Dogbe. Everything changes if Watt can stay healthy for the full season.

OLB Victor Dimukeje
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
OLB Victor Dimukeje

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS

  • Markus Golden
  • Dennis Gardeck
  • Victor Dimukeje
  • Cameron Thomas
  • Myjai Sanders

Golden is the vet being asked to lead a very young room. Gardeck becomes a crucial piece after starting his career as a special teamer.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS

  • Zaven Collins
  • Isaiah Simmons
  • Nick Vigil
  • Tanner Vallejo
  • Ezekiel Turner
  • Ben Niemann

It's a huge year for Collins. Simmons is playing the linebacker/safety "starbacker" role, meaning Nick Vigil should also get a chance to make an impact.

CORNERBACKS

  • Byron Murphy
  • Marco Wilson
  • Trayvon Mullen
  • Javelin Guidry
  • Christian Matthew

It remains a group that must prove itself, especially after Antonio Hamilton, who won the No. 2 job, suffered burns in a house accident that will sideline him the first four games at least. Mullen and Guidry still have to practice with their new team.

S Budda Baker
Ethan Hajas/Arizona Cardinals
S Budda Baker

SAFETIES

  • Budda Baker
  • Jalen Thompson
  • Deionte Thompson

Isaiah Simmons will have some safety work, but the Cardinals are counting on Baker and Thompson to be potentially the best safety duo in the NFL.

SPECIALISTS

  • K Matt Prater
  • P Andy Lee
  • LS Aaron Brewer

The Cardinals go into the season confident in their veteran trio.

RESERVE LISTS

  • WR DeAndre Hopkins (suspended/eligible to return Week 7)
  • OL Marquis Hayes (injured reserve/out for season)
  • WR Antoine Wesley (injured reserve/eligible to return in Week 5)
  • S Charles Washington (injured reserve/eligible to return in Week 5)
  • CB Antonio Hamilton (non-football injury/eligible to return in Week 5)

PRACTICE SQUAD

  • WR Andre Baccellia
  • WR Victor Bolden
  • OL Rashaad Coward
  • OL Danny Isidora
  • DL Manny Jones
  • OLB Devon Kennard
  • WR Jontre Kirklin
  • OLB Jesse Luketa
  • QB Trace McSorley
  • S Steven Parker
  • TE Bernhard Seikovits (international exemption)
  • S Josh Thomas
  • OL Badara Traore
  • CB Jace Whittaker
  • DT Antwaun Woods
  • ILB Chandler Wooten

The Cardinals can elevate up to two players from the practice squad each week to play in the game if the team so chooses.

