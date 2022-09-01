For Cardinals' Needy Pass Rush, Dennis Gardeck More Than 'Nice To Have'

Kingsbury said he hopes Golden can return to practice next week and the Cardinals can "get something out of him" for the opener against the Chiefs.

"He's a dog," Gardeck said of Golden. "Not worried about him at all."

Then there is Gardeck, who hadn't taken a defensive snap in his career until Jones suffered his 2020 injury and a gem was uncovered.

"I joke around, coming in as a D-II (college) guy, they were just happy if I could tie my shoes," Gardeck said. "I had just a little bit higher expectations for myself as a football player who has been studying the game for a while.

"Now everyone else is catching up to my standard."

Gardeck played all last season, but he was clearly not the guy who was rushing the quarterback in 2020 and did not record a sack. That's changed noticeably. His performances in practices have shown him to be healthy, and Gardeck himself has acknowledged not only his physical comfort but the mental confidence that has returned with it.

Gardeck isn't making statistical predictions – "I want to know based on my production rather than guess on my production," he said – but if he can push toward double-digit sacks, along with Golden, the Cardinals will have a pass-rush foundation for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

"The last time (Gardeck) was really healthy, for the number of snaps he had, his production was through the roof," Kingsbury said. "From what I have seen, going against those guys in Tennessee, he's got a chance to make some noise."

Gardeck isn't doing any math yet. When he does, he'll just start with one and go from there.