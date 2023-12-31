A special Kyler Murray, Gannon's Day, And Eagles Aftermath

-- James Conner won't be in the Pro Bowl. He is a Pro Bowl player this season, however. Not even a question.

-- Conner became the first player to rush for 100 yards against the Eagles in 24 games, with his 128 yards.

-- After getting 26 rushing attempts (and one catch, for a touchdown), it was again the kind of workload Conner loves – as in a lotta. "If you get touches, you want to make something positive happen." Checked that box.

-- How effective was the Cardinals' offense? They didn't punt once all game. Blake Gillikin only got to hold. It's the first time the Cardinals didn't punt in a game since Nov. 26, 2006 in Minnesota – a day in which Matt Leinart threw for 405 yards. The Cardinals lost that game, however.

-- The Cardinals had 221 yards rushing, and 449 overall (compared to 275 for the Eagles). "I thought I blocked well in this game," tight end Trey McBride said. "It shows what we are capable of" running the ball.

-- The Cardinals were going to have a normal Monday work day despite it being New Year's Day. But Gannon gave them their first Victory Monday (they did have Christmas off but that was Christmas). The players earned that one.

-- Greg Dortch continues to impress.

-- The Eagles have one of the best receivers in the NFL in A.J. Brown and an explosive No. 2 in DeVonta Smith. But it was veteran Julio Jones, nearing his 35th birthday and a shell of his one-time All-Pro self, that got the Cardinals on Sunday. Jones had two touchdowns – after totaling just seven catches for 27 yards and a score in the previous nine games he had played this season.

-- The Cardinals had a fourth-and-1 and brought in Clayton Tune. Would've been cool/funny to execute a Brotherly Shove in Philly. Instead, Tune flipped it to James Conner for a first down run. (Of course Conner converted.)

-- Briefly talked to LT D.J. Humphries, who was on crutches after hurting his left knee. I'm going to guess he won't be playing in the finale, but he said his injury wasn't as bad as the one he had before – when he tore his ACL. Cornerback Garrett Wilson also left with a right ankle injury.

-- Backup safety Joey Blount was just hoping earlier this season to get some defensive snaps. He ended up with the interception on Jalen Hurts' final Hail Mary attempt.

"The defense did what we were supposed to do," Blount said. "We felt like we were controlling the game."

He smiled. "I'm sorry, I could keep talking and talking." He admitted he has been coached just to knock down the final ball but "in the moment, you definitely want to catch the rock."