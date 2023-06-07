After Back Injury, It's Like D.J. Humphries Never Left

Humphries' view of Johnson is a tangible representation of that. Johnson was a left tackle in college and, drafted sixth overall, figures to eventually supplant Humphries on that side. (For now, it seems that Johnson is getting work on the right side, and a Hump-Johnson bookend line makes sense in 2023.)

A smile comes over Humphries' face when asked if it bothered him that the Cardinals drafted Johnson.

"This is the NFL. You know what comes with this," Humphries said. "I'm not here to be worried about who they drafted. Instead of worrying about who they drafted you need to be thinking about what you need to be working on so you don't get put on the bench when they draft that guy.

"I know he's going to be good for our line."

Humphries doesn't see the point of being irritated with a teammate. "I ain't no hater," he said, and noted he wants to help any lineman get better. Johnson is no different.

"If I can help you do that, that's cool," Humphries said. "I'm going to be in some guy's Hall of Fame speech, 'He really helped me, man.'"

Playing football remains the top priority, however. He isn't at 100 percent quite yet but that is coming, and he made sure to thank Cardinals assistant training and physical therapist Dano Norceide for getting him to a non-surgical return.

"It's a love-hate relationship for sure," Humphries said. "Most days I hate the guy and then I see the doctor (who has good news) and I'm like, 'You're a really special guy, man.'"

Humphries is back up to 298 pounds, near his playing weight range of 305-310. Had it not been for the rehab, Humphries usually gets down to between 265 and 275 pounds just because he grows tired of eating as much as he needs to keep up his NFL weight.

Which, Humphries said, is something he's looking forward to when his career is over.

"I know I've been looking in the mirror and liking myself," Humphries said. "I know I gotta gain another 10 (right now), I don't know if it's gonna look like this with an extra 10."