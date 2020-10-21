 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

After Candid Exchanges, 'All Love' Between Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins

Notes: Seahawks star Jamal Adams could play against Cardinals; Gilbert signed to practice squad

Oct 21, 2020 at 02:19 PM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

QB Kyler Murray (left) and WR DeAndre Hopkins celebrate a touchdown against the Cowboys.
Photo by Ron Jenkins/AP
QB Kyler Murray (left) and WR DeAndre Hopkins celebrate a touchdown against the Cowboys.

The storybook start to ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s partnership with ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ hit a bump in the first half against the Cowboys, as they connected on just 1-of-5 attempts for 13 yards.

Hopkins seemed frustrated at points in the game, and the "Monday Night Football" broadcast caught some animated moments between the All-Pro wide receiver and his quarterback.

The pair Tweeted their affection for each other on Tuesday, and Murray said Wednesday that any disagreements they have are simply based on a desire to succeed together.

"He says it to me all the time: 'Do you want to be good, or do you want to be great?'" Murray said. "That's basically what it comes down to. We both want to be great. I've dealt with – I haven't dealt with it with him before – but receivers in general, guys want the ball. I've played with high-caliber receivers before, and they can tend to get frustrated at times. It is what it is. We're all in this trying to win, trying to be great.

"When those situations arise, I know how to deal with it. I understand and he understands. There are never any hard feelings. It's all love at the end of the day. That's my guy. If yelling and fighting happens, it happens. At the end of the day, we're on the same team. It's just a thing you see on the football field. We're trying to be great."

Hopkins only finished with two catches in the game, snapping a streak of 23 straight games with at least five receptions, but he accumulated 73 yards because the second was a 60-yard catch-and-run. It has been a fantastic six-game start to his Cardinals career, as Hopkins leads the NFL in catches (47) and receiving yards (601).

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said he has no problem with those types of interactions between Murray and Hopkins.

"They're both super competitive and both want to be great," Kingsbury said. "As a coach, you almost want to see some of that. You don't want to have it consistently, but they got to talk things out on their own and they get to figure it out by playing it out, and that's what they did the other night. They got back on the same page, had a big completion late, so I think it was good to have that type of candid conversation."

JAMAL ADAMS CLOSE TO RETURN FOR SEAHAWKS

The Cardinals weren't the only team in the NFC West that made a blockbuster trade this offseason, as the Seahawks followed Arizona's acquisition of Hopkins by grabbing All-Pro safety Jamal Adams from the Jets.

Adams had a dominant first two games but injured his groin in Week 3 against the Cowboys and has not played since. Coach Pete Carroll said in a conference call that Adams is making good progress, as it seems like a return against the Cardinals could happen. He did not practice on Wednesday.

"He's a great player, and it didn't take us very long to see that even on the practice field in camp," Carroll said. "Just so unique. He's working. I watched him work out today, and he's working out really hard. He's getting really close. It's getting real positive that he has chance to get back here soon."

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee), guard Damien Lewis (ankle) and tackle Brandon Shell (illness) also did not practice for the Seahawks, while those limited were linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee), tackle Duane Brown (knee), tight end Will Dissly (Achilles), guard Mike Iupati (back), running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder), defensive end Benson Mayowa (knee), defensive tackle Anthony Rush (knee), wide receiver Tyler Lockett (maintenance day) and wide receiver DK Metcalf (maintenance day).

The Cardinals did not practice on Wednesday. If they did, the team estimates Hopkins (ankle), right tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (foot) would not have participated, while linebacker Kylie Fitts (hamstring) and linebacker Dennis Gardeck (foot) would have been limited.

CARDINALS ADD REGGIE GILBERT TO PRACTICE SQUAD

Former University of Arizona standout Reggie Gilbert was signed to the practice squad. The four-year veteran will aim to get in the mix at outside linebacker, though the Cardinals got good performances there on Monday in the first game without Chandler Jones.

Walker, who had 24 tackles and a sack for the Titans last season, grew up in Laveen.

Related Content

news

As 20th Pat's Run Arrives, Pat Tillman Remains An Inspiration

Race created to help remember late Cardinals safety
news

Cardinals Draft Party Returns To The Great Lawn

Fun will start at 4 p.m. on April 25
news

Arizona Cardinals Free Agency Tracker 2024

Keep tabs on all of the team's free agents, coming and going 
news

Cardinals Have Reason For Optimism, But Process Still Focus

Healthy QB, draft potential can aid improvement as Gannon gets into second season
news

Monti Ossenfort Knows For Which Type He's Seeking

The average age of Cardinals' nine free agency additions is 27
news

Cardinals Announce Offseason Dates For 2024

Veterans start OTAs on May 22 with minicamp June 11-13
news

Desmond Ridder's QB2 Battle Won't Change Approach

Whether it's the first snap or snap No. 1,063, prep stays the same
news

Five Takeaways From Jonathan Gannon At The NFL Spring Meeting

Cardinals coach talks Kyler in offseason, Kyzir White health, Dortch development
news

Quarterback Remains Driver Of NFL Draft Speculation

Cardinals figure to have options at No. 4 as teams sort evaluations
news

Starting To Get Drafty For Cardinals With Trade Winds Blowing

Ossenfort has taken some potential trade calls and will always listen
news

Experience Of Desmond Ridder Factor In Backup QB Battle

Cardinals have ex-Falcon and Clayton Tune vying for spot behind Murray
news

Folktales: Ahead of Her Time

Violet Bidwill was the first female owner in the NFL, winning a title in first year
Advertising