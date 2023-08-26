After Preseason Finale, Cardinals Still Have Quarterback Question

MINNEAPOLIS – Five of the six Cardinals quarterbacks on the roster were at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Only two of them – rookie Clayton Tune and David Blough – were in uniform, while Joshua Dobbs will be waiting in Arizona for when they return.

The Cardinals wrapped up the week in Minnesota and the preseason overall with an 18-17 win over the Vikings, and for now, there is still not clarity at quarterback with the regular season two weeks away.

Starting quarterback Colt McCoy was held out of the game, as were all the starters. But in the case of the quarterback, it's hard to know for sure what role McCoy will have, since coach Jonathan Gannon has declined to name his starter.

Tune completed 9-of-12 passes for 85 yards, losing a fumble when he was sacked early in the game that led to a Minnesota touchdown. Blough, fighting for a roster spot, threw his second TD pass of the preseason – the most for the Cardinals – by correcting reading an all-out blitz and hurling up a jump-ball 26-yard score to Davion Davis. Blough also scored on a five-yard TD run.

Blough finished 11-for-22 for 93 yards.

Holding out the main players on Saturday included obvious choices like running back James Conner, wide receiver Hollywood Brown and safety Budda Baker, but also rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson and rookie cornerback Kei'Trel Clark – indicating their importance to the team already.

For those that did play, the game was a final chance to show their worth to the Cardinals before the roster must be trimmed.

Linebacker Zach McCloud, just signed recently, had three sacks for the Cardinals, and linebacker Cam Thomas, defensIve lineman Eric Banks and defensive lineman Dante Stills each added one. Running back Keaontay Ingram averaged five yards a carry as he tried to nail down the No. 2 running back role, although Corey Clement had more than five yards a carry himself.

The Cardinals lost a pair of offensive linemen who were expected to be second-string: center Jon Gaines II left with a right knee injury, and tackle/guard Dennis Daley went out with what looked like a left leg injury. Both were rolled up on during a play.

Teams must be down to their 53-man roster on Tuesday, and the team won't return to the practice field until Wednesday.