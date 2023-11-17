After Video Review, Greg Dortch Lights Up Punt Return

"I'm not going to lie, it's a tad bit luck," Dortch said. "A guy may have to trip up or something has to go your way, might have to break a tackle like I did. A big punt return, it's an exciting play because it's rare. A lot of things have to go your way."

Rodgers said he usually gets suggestions on a weekly basis about special teams, although it isn't always the same thing. Maybe it's the way to block a guy, a way to try to block a punt, an opening to try a fake, or a nuance the opposition has that needs to be accounted for.

"I've gotten some wild suggestions over the years" Rodgers said. "You don't implement them all but the thing is, guys are doing their preparation stuff. When you are invested like that, generally you'll get better results."

Dortch has only played 46 offensive snaps this season and has only two targets as a wide receiver (one catch for two yards). He hasn't had the kind of offensive impact he had hoped, but plays like the punt return are what he can contribute.