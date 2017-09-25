Ageless Larry Fitzgerald Dominates Again

"That's Fitz," coach Bruce Arians said. "That's Monday night. He's a Monday player. It was a great performance by him. It's a shame we couldn't play better around him."

Fitzgerald was coming off a game in Indianapolis where he caught only three passes for 21 yards, but was an integral part of the offense from start to finish in this one. He had six receptions in the first quarter and continued to shine in critical spots.

"We had some favorable looks where I had some opportunities," Fitzgerald said. "Certain weeks there's good looks, and there's other weeks where it's not there. That's just the National Football League."

The Cardinals' offense bogged down for a long stretch in the second and third quarters, but it was Fitzgerald who rescued it from the haze, hauling in a 37-yard jump ball and then a 15-yard score within the span of three plays. The touchdown came on a post-corner route in which quarterback Carson Palmer lofted the ball in perfectly.

"We got him man-to-man," Arians said. "As long as we protect, he was open all night."

The touchdown, Fitzgerald's first of the season, tied the game at 14 with 3:13 left in the third quarter, but the Cowboys quickly answered back for a 21-14 advantage. Fitzgerald did what he could to keep his team in range.