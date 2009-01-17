An Opportunity For Greatness

It's difficult to keep a team together – defensive end Antonio Smith is a free agent too, as are many of the key pieces making up the underbelly of the roster – which is why every team must capitalize on the now.

Of course, believing coach Ken Whisenhunt has helped usher in a new era of Cardinal football helps stall some of the worries. Get a good staff in place, and the idea is to reload rather than rebuild.

It's also easier to live in the now when everyone assumes you've had a heck of a season regardless of the outcome.

"Nobody expects us to win," Whisenhunt said, "so I don't think there is a great deal of pressure on us."

Really, nobody expected any of this. The Cardinals in the NFC title game. The game being played in Glendale. More people believed the No. 6-seeded Eagles, who needed a miracle to even make the playoffs (the Buccaneers and Bears losing the finale, while Philly won), would be playing this weekend, including the Eagles themselves.

"We've never felt we were playing with house money, because we've always felt we should have been in this position all along," Eagles running back Brian Westbrook said.

Still, you see how this played out and you wonder. The Cardinals hosted perhaps the only NFC playoff team ill-equipped to handle what has become one of the stronger home-field advantages and beat the Falcons. They got to Carolina and got 50 degrees and little rain, instead of the near-freezing temperatures and downpour that was once feared. Then they get to come home.

For all that concern about weather derailing the Cardinals in the postseason, it's never going to be a factor.

It's just another reason to cherish the situation. Getting close is difficult. Rosters change. Circumstances change. Rookies Tim Hightower and Calais Campbell may see this season like Ware once did – hoping they don't see subsequent seasons also like Ware did.

The moment doesn't come along often.

"It's funny because even though we've exceeded expectations, now that we're here, I'm not satisfied," Warner said. "We want to do more.