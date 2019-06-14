Andy Isabella Ditches His Bicycle

It didn't take long for Andy Isabella to experience the perks of being a professional athlete.

A local shop owner gave the rookie wide receiver a customized bicycle in exchange for some autographs, and Isabella spent a couple weeks making the two-mile ride from the rookie hotel to the team facility each day.

But don't expect to see him in the bike lane again anytime soon.

"I just got a car," Isabella said with a chuckle. "It got old real quick."

The morning ride to the facility wasn't bad, but Isabella began dreading the return home. The rookies are in the midst of a grueling stretch in which they spend long hours either practicing or in meetings.

Isabella quickly learned he was too drained to ride at night.

"My knee would start hurting after practice, and my legs were hurting," Isabella said. "And then I go to ride home and I'm going, like, nowhere pedaling the bike. It was taking me triple the time that it was taking me to get here. I was like, 'This has got to end.'"

So Isabella went to Courtesy Chevrolet and upgraded his transportation.

"I got an old Camaro," Isabella said. "It was a cheap one. It was like $15,000. I wasn't trying to spend much. I was going to get a Malibu, but they're like, 'You can get a Camaro for the same price.'"

While Isabella's car isn't flashy, it's saving his body the extra wear and tear.