Another Chance For 24, This Time With Darrel Williams

The following took place between 10:25 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., and the events occured in real time:

Darrel Williams, new running back for the Cardinals, was taking part in an OTA, and he was wearing 24.

With all due respect to Kiefer Sutherland, there has only been one 24 in this generation of Cardinals football. Sure, the number has been handed out to a couple of players in recent times -- usually, a guy who was inevitably cut before the season, but most recently, cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Bashaud Breeland last season when they were on the practice squad -- but it was Adrian Wilson's number for a long time and no one has worn it in a game since.

Maybe that changes now, since it seems probable Williams is on the team this season playing a big role. With the shortages of jersey numbers now that there is a 16-man practice squad, eventually, A-Dub's number was going to work itself back into the lineup. Maybe Williams, who has been on a couple of teams that reached the Super Bowl, makes sense as the next No. 24.

What role he has is TBD. The Cardinals are still trying to figure out their running back depth chart behind James Conner. Williams, Eno Benjamin, and even Jonathan Ward and draftee Keontay Ingram could be parts of whatever the Cardinals find.

"We have all been really impressed with Eno, what he did last year and this offseason, it's been frantastic," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "Darrel is a guy who has played in big games, very smart, hard-nosed. Add him with James, add him with Eno, add him to the young guys we've got. We just wanted to bring in more experience to get to camp and see how it all shakes out."