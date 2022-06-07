Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Another Chance For 24, This Time With Darrel Williams

Running back wearing number that hasn't seen game action since Adrian Wilson

Jun 07, 2022 at 09:29 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The following took place between 10:25 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., and the events occured in real time:

Darrel Williams, new running back for the Cardinals, was taking part in an OTA, and he was wearing 24.

With all due respect to Kiefer Sutherland, there has only been one 24 in this generation of Cardinals football. Sure, the number has been handed out to a couple of players in recent times -- usually, a guy who was inevitably cut before the season, but most recently, cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Bashaud Breeland last season when they were on the practice squad -- but it was Adrian Wilson's number for a long time and no one has worn it in a game since.

Maybe that changes now, since it seems probable Williams is on the team this season playing a big role. With the shortages of jersey numbers now that there is a 16-man practice squad, eventually, A-Dub's number was going to work itself back into the lineup. Maybe Williams, who has been on a couple of teams that reached the Super Bowl, makes sense as the next No. 24.

What role he has is TBD. The Cardinals are still trying to figure out their running back depth chart behind James Conner. Williams, Eno Benjamin, and even Jonathan Ward and draftee Keontay Ingram could be parts of whatever the Cardinals find.

"We have all been really impressed with Eno, what he did last year and this offseason, it's been frantastic," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "Darrel is a guy who has played in big games, very smart, hard-nosed. Add him with James, add him with Eno, add him to the young guys we've got. We just wanted to bring in more experience to get to camp and see how it all shakes out."

The countdown is on.

RB Darrel Williams
Arizona Cardinals
RB Darrel Williams

Related Content

news

Larry Fitzgerald, Leaving No Doubt Back In 2017

Wide receiver said then he wouldn't make any retirement announcement

news

With June 1 Move, Cardinals Gain Cap Space On Jordan Phillips Release

Team receives another $10 million on salary cap

news

NFL Tweaks IR, Practice Squad Rules Heading Into 2022

Change allows more players to come back after going on injured list

news

Steve Keim: I Feel Like Kyler Murray Contract Will Get Done

Cardinals GM has appearance on 'Pat McAfee Show'

news

Kingsbury Soon Gets His Look At The 'Pieces' On Offense

(Voluntary) OTAs begin next week as on-field work ramps up

news

The Schedule In D-Hop's Absence

Looking at the games the Cardinals must work without top wide receiver

news

Darius Vinnett Wins Rod Graves Award For Top Scout

Honor comes at the conclusion of each draft

news

After DeAndre Hopkins News, Receiver Speculation Won't Stop

OBJ at a Suns game, Dez Bryant on the radio, but do Cardinals really need someone?

news

Cardinals Live On The Edge, And Draft Aftermath

news

Cardinals Go Hollywood (Brown)

Adding receiver truly works on many levels for current roster

news

J.J. Watt Wants Cardinals, Fans 'To Feel We Are All Connected'

Defensive end likes being out in community of new home

Advertising