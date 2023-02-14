Cardinals Name Jonathan Gannon As New Head Coach

The wait for a new Cardinals head coach makes sense because the man who got the job was busy until now.

Jonathan Gannon, who was the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator, completed a whirlwind week on Tuesday when he agreed to terms on a five-year contract after prepping and coaching in the Super Bowl through Sunday and being interviewed by owner Michael Bidwill and GM Monti Ossenfort on Monday.

"I am super excited about the opportunity," said Gannon, who got a chance to briefly meet with quarterback Kyler Murray before flying back to Philadelphia. "I look forward to getting my hands on the players and putting a winning product on the field."

Gannon, 40, becomes the 11th coach the team has hired since moving to Arizona in 1988, replacing Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury was fired on Jan. 9 after the Cardinals finished 4-13. More than a month later, the Cards waited Gannon out until he was available.

Gannon will retrieve his family and then return to Arizona for a planned Thursday morning introductory press conference.

"Jonathan came in here with a lot of energy, helped his team to a very successful season, and came in here as a natural leader, a charisma to him," Ossenfort said. "It was a natural fit between myself and Michael, our conversation from the start, and we all share a joint vision of what the Arizona Cardinals are going to be moving forward."

As recently as after the NFC Championship game, Gannon had said he was going to remain in Philadelphia after interviews for other head coach openings didn't pan out. But the Cardinals worked on an interview less than 24 hours after the Eagles' 38-35 loss to the Chiefs and the partnership came together quickly.

"We've been looking at Jonathan for a while," Bidwill said. "I know Jonathan and Monti had spoken last year and Monti was pretty fired up about him. I got a chance to watch some videos about Jonathan and got a feel for his personality.