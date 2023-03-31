The Question At Center

The Cardinals are trying to find a center, and that isn't all that new.

Most of the time, it has been an addition from the outside that has been the choice. In 2007, the Cardinals signed Al Johnson to a free-agent deal, and when Johnson's body broke down, they were fortunate that undrafted rookie Lyle Sendlein developed into a long-term answer that carried them to both a Super Bowl and another NFC Championship appearance.

A.Q. Shipley also was the man for a few years, and the trade for former Pro Bowler Rodney Hudson was good in the moment. Now, though, the Hudson era fizzling out after injuries, the Cardinals are again in search of the man in the middle.

"We've got a few guys that can play center, that have played center," coach Jonathan Gannon said. "Then we will look to possibly add in free agency and the draft."

A few times, the Cardinals looked in the draft. But Evan Boehm, Mason Cole and Lamont Gaillard never worked out. That was under the previous regime, however, and new GM Monti Ossenfort has talked about upgrading the line.

Center seems an obvious choice, although Gannon said he isn't concerned about the position, at least here in late March.