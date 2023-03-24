Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Set Offseason Dates For 2023

In Jonathan Gannon's first year, extra minicamp allowed

Mar 24, 2023 at 12:17 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Running back James Conner takes a rep during last season's OTAs.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Jonathan Gannon era, with players, is nearing.

The Cardinals will bring the players back into the building -- on a voluntary level -- on April 11 for the start of the strength and conditioning program (also known as Phase One.) With a new coaching staff, the Cardinals are allowed an extra voluntary veteran minicamp, which will be held during draft week.

The 10 organized team activities take place from late May until early June, until the mandatory minicamp June 13-15.

  • April 11 Offseason strength and conditioning program begins
  • April 25-27 Voluntary veteran minicamp
  • April 27 Cardinals draft party at State Farm Stadium
  • April 27-29 2023 NFL Draft
  • May 12-14 Rookie minicamp
  • May 22, May 24-25 Voluntary organized team activities
  • May 31-June 2 Voluntary organized team activities
  • June 5-8 Voluntary organized team activities
  • June 13-15 Mandatory minicamp

