Around The NFC West - Week 9



Rams wide receiver Brian Quick is carted off the field during Sunday's loss in Kansas City. The Rams lost Quick and starting left tackle Jake Long for the season with injuries.





SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Last time out: The 49ers were idle in Week 7

Record: 4-3 overall, 1-1 in division

Bye-week synopsis:The 49ers are licking their wounds following a blowout loss to the Broncos before the bye. They are two games behind the Cardinals in the NFC West and currently outside the playoff picture, so will need to pick it up in the second half of the season. San Francisco's defense will soon be getting reinforcements, as linebacker Aldon Smith could return as early as this week if his nine-game suspension is reduced. Additionally, defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey and linebacker NaVorro Bowman are on the mend from injuries and could both return next month. The 49ers have faced a very difficult schedule and managed to stay above water, but they'll need to put it into high gear in order to make the playoffs in a competitive NFC.

Next up: The 49ers host the Rams in Week 8

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Last time out: Seahawks 13, Panthers 9

Record: 4-3 overall, 0-1 in division

Snapshot: Quarterback Russell Wilson found tight end Luke Willson for a 23-yard touchdown with 47 seconds remaining as the Seahawks rallied to beat the Panthers. Carolina had pulled ahead on a 46-yard field goal by Graham Gano on the previous drive, but the only touchdown of the day proved to be the difference.

Notable: The vaunted Seattle defense hasn't been playing at its usual high level this season, but was back to form against the Panthers. Cam Newton finished 12-of-22 for 171 yards and an interception and Carolina amassed only 266 total yards. The Seattle offense wasn't much better but came up with the big drive late.

Quotable: Coach Pete Carroll, on the Percy Harvin trade and reports about turmoil in the locker room, via the Associated Press: "If you think there are distractions, you are wrong."

Key number: 3. Consecutive years in which the Seahawks have used a second-half rally to defeat the Panthers at Carolina.

Next up: The Seahawks host Oakland in Week 8

ST. LOUIS RAMS

Last time out: Chiefs 34, Rams 7

Record: 2-5 overall, 1-1 in division

Snapshot: The Chiefs dominated in all phases, scoring the final 34 points of the contest and cruising to the win. Running back Knile Davis returned the opening kickoff of the second half 99 yards for a score for a 17-7 lead and the Rams never threatened.

Notable: St. Louis had only 200 yards of total offense, as quarterback Austin Davis finished 15-25 for 160 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Kansas City running back Jamaal Charles had 13 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

Quotable: Linebacker James Laurinaitis after the Rams were outscored 24-0 after intermission, via StLouisRams.com: "I don't know what's going wrong in the second half of ballgames. It seems like every second half we go out there and teams score, and we can't score. I don't know why. We've got to figure that out."

Injury update: Left tackle Jake Long (torn ACL) and wide receiver Brian Quick (shoulder) were both lost for the season after suffering injuries in the game.

Next up: The Rams travel to San Francisco in Week 8

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT: DALLAS COWBOYS

Last time out: Redskins 20, Cowboys 17 (OT)

Record: 6-2

Snapshot: The Redskins kicked a 40-yard field goal on the first possession of overtime and the Cowboys turned the ball over on downs to end the game. Dallas quarterback Tony Romo took a knee to his back in the third quarter and missed a portion of the game, although he returned later. Romo finished 17-of-28 for 209 yards with a touchdown, while backup Brandon Weeden was 4-of-6 for 69 yards and a score.

Notable: Washington third-string quarterback Colt McCoy was 25-of-30 for 299 yards with an interception to help lead the Redskins to the upset victory. Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray continued his stellar season with 19 carries for 141 yards and four catches for 80 yards, but also lost his fifth fumble of the season inside the Washington 10.

Quotable: Romo, who was sacked five times, via ESPN.com: "That was the most cover zero blitzes we have seen in a game. You don't necessarily think a team is going to run 10 snaps of it in a game. I'm not sure how many they did, but that's a lot."

Injury update: Romo had an MRI on his back on Tuesday and coach Jason Garrett expects him to be available to play against the Cardinals.