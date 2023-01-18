As Coaching Search Moves On, Kyler Murray Factor Looms

Now that Ossenfort has been hired, the coach search has ramped up as promised.

Internal candidate Vance Joseph, the team's defensive coordinator, got his interview Wednesday. The Cardinals reportedly talked to former Colts head coach (and one-time Cardinals assistant) Frank Reich on Tuesday and are looking to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. News broke later Wednesday the team had requested permission to talk to Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Those previously reported as targets are 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Sean Payton, although as the days go by it seems less likely Payton would ultimately land in Arizona.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the candidate list grow either; to think Ryans would be the only potential interview among the final NFL's final eight coaching staffs seems far-fetched.

As of now, only Reich and Payton come from the offensive side of the ball. If a defensive head coach is hired, the spotlight on the hire of the new offensive coordinator will be almost as intense, given the need for Murray to improve his game and get back to the guy who lit up the Titans in Nashville.

None of that can happen until Murray is healthy. And until the Cardinals get a timeline on the rehab, Ossenfort can't even know for sure.

"We want to do everything in our power to help him get healthy," Ossenfort said. "We want to see him out on the field.