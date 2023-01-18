Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

As Coaching Search Moves On, Kyler Murray Factor Looms

Whether an offensive or defensive coach, developing quarterback crucial

Jan 18, 2023 at 02:28 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray faces months of rehab after tearing his ACL.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray faces months of rehab after tearing his ACL.

The sun was out, the season was about to start and Monti Ossenfort was there.

And he and the rest of the Titans front office saw a game that unfolded poorly, as Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray diced up their team.

That's the main memory Ossenfort, the new Cardinals general manager, has of Murray, his (currently injured) quarterback. Murray was excellent that opening day in 2021, all his skills on display as he threw for four touchdowns, ran in a fifth and completed one ridiculous pass to Rondale Moore in which he used his scramble skills to run back and forth in the pocket before his improbable completion.

Murray is light years from being that guy right now; he is only a couple of weeks removed from his ACL surgery and hasn't even begun the rehab process.

But as the Cardinals and Ossenfort look to hire their next head coach, Murray will be within the equation in determining who that might be.

"We're looking for a head coach that can lead this entire organization," Ossenfort said. "We're looking for a head coach that can develop all the players, with Kyler being a big part of that.

"We want the right coach. Whether that's an offensive coach or a defensive coach, it frankly doesn't matter. We want the best coach and we have a plan for what we are going to be as an organization."

Now that Ossenfort has been hired, the coach search has ramped up as promised.

Internal candidate Vance Joseph, the team's defensive coordinator, got his interview Wednesday. The Cardinals reportedly talked to former Colts head coach (and one-time Cardinals assistant) Frank Reich on Tuesday and are looking to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. News broke later Wednesday the team had requested permission to talk to Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Those previously reported as targets are 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Sean Payton, although as the days go by it seems less likely Payton would ultimately land in Arizona.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the candidate list grow either; to think Ryans would be the only potential interview among the final NFL's final eight coaching staffs seems far-fetched.

As of now, only Reich and Payton come from the offensive side of the ball. If a defensive head coach is hired, the spotlight on the hire of the new offensive coordinator will be almost as intense, given the need for Murray to improve his game and get back to the guy who lit up the Titans in Nashville.

None of that can happen until Murray is healthy. And until the Cardinals get a timeline on the rehab, Ossenfort can't even know for sure.

"We want to do everything in our power to help him get healthy," Ossenfort said. "We want to see him out on the field.

"I've seen what a healthy Kyler can do. I did a lot of work on Kyler coming out of Oklahoma. I know that he is extremely talented with both his legs and his arm and yeah, (the injury) does represent a challenge for us. We'll be ready for it but the first order of business is getting Kyler healthy and helping him in whatever manner that is possible."

PHOTOS: Caitlyn's Top Pics Of 2022

The top 100 images taken by the Cardinals team photographer during the 2022 NFL regular season, presented by Earnhardt Auto Centers.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
1 / 100

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
2 / 100

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.
3 / 100

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
2023_SF_0108ce_1315_1
4 / 100
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN.
5 / 100

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
6 / 100

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
7 / 100

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
8 / 100

The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) xduring the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
9 / 100

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) xduring the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
10 / 100

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 100

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Charlotte, NC.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
12 / 100

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
13 / 100

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
14 / 100

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Charlotte, NC.
15 / 100

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Charlotte, NC.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
16 / 100

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
17 / 100

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
18 / 100

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
2022_NO_1020ce_2844_1
19 / 100
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Denver, CO.
20 / 100

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Denver, CO.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Charlotte, NC.
21 / 100

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Charlotte, NC.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
2022_LV_0918ce_0677_1
22 / 100
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Charlotte, NC.
23 / 100

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Charlotte, NC.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Denver, CO.
24 / 100

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Denver, CO.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Tanner Vallejo (51) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Denver, CO.
25 / 100

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Tanner Vallejo (51) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Denver, CO.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
26 / 100

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Charlotte, NC.
27 / 100

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Charlotte, NC.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
28 / 100

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Denver, CO.
29 / 100

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Denver, CO.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN.
30 / 100

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Denver, CO.
31 / 100

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Denver, CO.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
2022_KC_0911ce_1559_1
32 / 100
Arizona Cardinals Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Denver, CO.
33 / 100

Arizona Cardinals Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Denver, CO.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
34 / 100

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN.
35 / 100

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams (87) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Denver, CO.
36 / 100

Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams (87) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Denver, CO.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.
37 / 100

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
38 / 100

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Denver, CO.
39 / 100

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Denver, CO.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
40 / 100

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.
41 / 100

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
42 / 100

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Denver, CO.
43 / 100

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Denver, CO.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
44 / 100

The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN.
45 / 100

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
46 / 100

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson (81) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
47 / 100

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson (81) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
48 / 100

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
49 / 100

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.
50 / 100

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
51 / 100

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
52 / 100

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
53 / 100

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
54 / 100

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
55 / 100

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
56 / 100

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
2022_LAC_1127ce_2779_1
57 / 100
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
58 / 100

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) and Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
59 / 100

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) and Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Fans celebrate Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
60 / 100

Fans celebrate Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
2022_LAR_0925ce_1613_1
61 / 100
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
62 / 100

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN.
63 / 100

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
64 / 100

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
65 / 100

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
66 / 100

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45), Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Seattle, WA.
67 / 100

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45), Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Seattle, WA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Chris Banjo (31) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Seattle, WA.
68 / 100

Arizona Cardinals safety Chris Banjo (31) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Seattle, WA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
69 / 100

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
70 / 100

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
71 / 100

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
72 / 100

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
73 / 100

Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Seattle, WA.
74 / 100

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Seattle, WA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
75 / 100

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
76 / 100

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
77 / 100

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
78 / 100

Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
79 / 100

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Chris Banjo (31) and Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Seattle, WA.
80 / 100

Arizona Cardinals safety Chris Banjo (31) and Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Seattle, WA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
81 / 100

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Atlanta, GA.
82 / 100

The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Atlanta, GA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
83 / 100

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
84 / 100

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
85 / 100

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
86 / 100

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Atlanta, GA.
87 / 100

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Atlanta, GA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Atlanta, GA.
88 / 100

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Atlanta, GA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.
89 / 100

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, MX.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (57), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45), Arizona Cardinals safety Chris Banjo (31) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ben Niemann (56) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
90 / 100

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (57), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45), Arizona Cardinals safety Chris Banjo (31) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ben Niemann (56) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
91 / 100

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
2023_ATL_0101ce_1416_1
92 / 100
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
93 / 100

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson (81) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Atlanta, GA.
94 / 100

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson (81) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Atlanta, GA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Pharoh Cooper (15) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
95 / 100

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Pharoh Cooper (15) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
96 / 100

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
97 / 100

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
98 / 100

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater (5) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Atlanta, GA.
99 / 100

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater (5) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Atlanta, GA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
100 / 100

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Monti Ossenfort Ready To Take Cardinals For A Spin

Team's new general manager has much on plate, including hiring new coach

news

A New Message For Cardinals: 'Ego Will Not Be Tolerated'

Notes: Hopkins future to be discussed; possibilities of No. 3 draft pick

news

You've Got Mail: The GM Has Arrived

Topics include the No. 3 pick, Hopkins and player input on a coach

news

Cardinals Hire Monti Ossenfort As New General Manager

Has been Titans director of player personnel; coach hire next

news

Super Bowl Surprise For High School Player With Leukemia

Eastmark's Kevin Winegar gets tickets for game next month at State Farm Stadium

news

Depth Of Field: Watt A Year

Exploring the final season of J.J. Watt's NFL career through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Breaking Down The Cardinals' Roster After 2022

Whomever is hired to be new general manager, much work awaits

news

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': The End For Watt And Kliff

David Blough executes 'Joe Montana,' Hopkins' last words of season

news

Cardinals Reportedly Get Permission To Talk To Sean Payton In Coach Search

Michael Bidwill had said there was 'urgency' in making hires for GM, coach

news

Bernhard Seikovits Among 14 'Futures' Cardinals Sign For 2023

Team also adds bodies at all three specialists positions

news

You've Got Mail: Finding A New Coach And New GM

Topics include coaching search, Kyler's role in transition, and No. 2 QB

Advertising