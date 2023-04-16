As The D-Hop Potential Trade World Turns

Hopkins is due $19.5 million in salary this season and $14.9M next season, none of it guaranteed. It seemed to be a nod -- indirect as it might be -- toward the reports of teammate Budda Baker, who unlike Hopkins did make it public he's asked for a trade , wanting to be the highest-paid safety.

But if it isn't about a raise, there are only so many other options. It might just be about the guarantees, and that Hopkins, while not looking for a raise, at least wants his money guaranteed. It might just be about the state of the Cardinals right now. We saw on "Hard Knocks" that Hopkins wants to be in the Hall of Fame one day; maybe he is concerned about his numbers if he stays. Certainly, he's got a type if it is the Bills and Chiefs that draw his attention as where to play.