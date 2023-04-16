As The D-Hop Potential Trade World Turns

DeAndre Hopkins remains a Cardinal. And, despite so much discussion about whether or not the wide receiver will be traded, it's still not a guarantee. But that doesn't mean there won't be continual "updates."
Some are what you'd expect, like when coach Jonathan Gannon said "I want to do what's best for him and for us at the same time." Some less so, like when Hop appeared with Bryant McFadden on video for the "All Things Covered" podcast and, while not actually saying anything instead using facial expressions to say whether he'd like to play for a team or not. He seemed to be OK with the Chiefs and Bills, not so much for the Jets and Patriots.
(We interrupt this post to provide the reminder that Hopkins still has two years left on his contract and only has so much leverage in this situation.)
Soon after that made the Twitter rounds, Hop himself tweeted out that he wasn't looking for a raise. (Hop has since deleted the tweet.)
Hopkins is due $19.5 million in salary this season and $14.9M next season, none of it guaranteed. It seemed to be a nod -- indirect as it might be -- toward the reports of teammate Budda Baker, who unlike Hopkins did make it public he's asked for a trade, wanting to be the highest-paid safety.
But if it isn't about a raise, there are only so many other options. It might just be about the guarantees, and that Hopkins, while not looking for a raise, at least wants his money guaranteed. It might just be about the state of the Cardinals right now. We saw on "Hard Knocks" that Hopkins wants to be in the Hall of Fame one day; maybe he is concerned about his numbers if he stays. Certainly, he's got a type if it is the Bills and Chiefs that draw his attention as where to play.
Then again, like Baker, Hopkins is in that spot where the Cardinals have to trade him if he is going to be elsewhere. There have been Cardinals like Patrick Peterson, Chandler Jones and Jordan Hicks who wanted to be traded and weren't. Hopkins (and Baker) could end up on that list as well.