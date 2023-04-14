Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Budda Baker Requests Trade

Safety reportedly looking for new contract

Apr 14, 2023 at 04:41 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Budda Baker had tweeted cryptically on Thursday afternoon. Friday, the intention of the tweet seemed to be made clear when multiple outlets simultaneously reported that the Cardinals Pro Bowl safety was asking to be traded. ESPN later reported that Baker has been seeking a new contract that would make him the NFL's highest-paid safety.

He did tweet out soon after the news broke "Love you cardinal fans!!!"

Baker has two more years on his contract, worth $13.1 million and $14.2 million in salary, none of it guaranteed. When he signed his current deal back in 2020, he was the league's highest-paid safety.

Six safeties, according to overthecap.com, have surpassed Baker in signing deals since Baker got extended: Derwin James of the Chargers (tops at $19M per season), Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Steelers, Jamal Adams of the Seahawks, Jessie Bates of the Falcons, Harrison Smith of the Vikings and Justin Simmons of the Broncos.

Baker is in a similar contractual boat as Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who could also potentially be traded. Hopkins also has two years left on his deal with no guaranteed money.

Baker, 27, has been selected to five Pro Bowls in his six NFL seasons.

Just because Baker has requested a trade doesn't mean he will be dealt. While there remains speculation about Hopkins -- who publicly has not said he wanted to be traded, although he too has left his share of cryptic social media posts -- the team has not dealt a handful of recent players asking to be moved. Patrick Peterson in 2018, Chandler Jones in 2021 and Jordan Hicks in 2021 all asked to be traded only to stay and play with the Cardinals.

Budda Baker and GM Monti Ossenfort meet for the first time after Ossenfort was hired in January.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
