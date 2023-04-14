Budda Baker Requests Trade

Six safeties, according to overthecap.com, have surpassed Baker in signing deals since Baker got extended: Derwin James of the Chargers (tops at $19M per season), Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Steelers, Jamal Adams of the Seahawks, Jessie Bates of the Falcons, Harrison Smith of the Vikings and Justin Simmons of the Broncos.

Baker is in a similar contractual boat as Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who could also potentially be traded. Hopkins also has two years left on his deal with no guaranteed money.

Baker, 27, has been selected to five Pro Bowls in his six NFL seasons.