Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

At 50, Matt Prater Remains Confident In His Big Leg

Cardinals kicker's bombs adding to NFL all-time lead in long field goals

Dec 29, 2022 at 03:18 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Kicker Matt Prater (5) sneaks a peak at his 56-yard field goal Sunday night.
Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Kicker Matt Prater (5) sneaks a peak at his 56-yard field goal Sunday night.

No player in NFL history has made more field goals from 50 yards and beyond than Matt Prater.

The Cardinals kicker has added to that total this season – it just took a little more time than usual.

Prater, who missed four games earlier this season because of a lingering hip issue, didn't even get a try from 50 yards until the Monday night Patriots game, in which he missed from 50. But against the Broncos, Prater drilled tries from 50 and 55, and against the Buccaneers on Christmas, he nailed attempts from 53 and 56 yards.

"It's football," Prater said. "You never know what you're going to get to do, especially as a kicker. You don't get to control the situations you're put in. You have to make the best of when you do get to kick. So whether it's an extra point or a 50-yarder, I expect to make them all."

He's nearly done that this season, year No. 16 in the NFL and Prater at age 38. He's made 18-of-20 field goals and all 15 extra-point tries.

But the hip flexor was an issue. The Cardinals have used three other kickers this season – Matt Ammendola, Rodrigo Blankenship and Tristan Vizcaino – treading water until Prater came back.

"He's one of those guys that hates to sit out," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "He feels like he's letting everybody down if he's not out there, and he pushed through there for a couple games.

"Watching him practice, watching him swing and talking to him about his confidence, he feels really confident right now and he's hit some big kicks."

The confidence was high enough that Prater was hoping for a long field goal try – maybe as far as 68 or 69 yards – at the end of regulation against the Bucs.

"There's no doubt he would've been game for it," Kingsbury said.

It was too long to risk. Even Prater acknowledged that. But the operation has been good. That's why the season-ending injury to long snapper Aaron Brewer causes pause. The Cardinals added long snapper Hunter Bradley to the practice squad, and he'll be elevated each of the last two games.

"It's tough when there is a change in it," Prater said. "Brewer is one of my closest friends on and off the field. I'm sad for him, but hopefully after the surgery he'll come back stronger and ready to go. It sucks. There is no other way to say it. But Hunter has experience so it's cool having him."

Prater wants to keep kicking at age 39, but acknowledged it is out of his control if the Cardinals want to bring him back. He's up to 69 career field goals of at least 50 yards, a nice number but one upon which he'd like to build in 2023.

At least he has gotten healthier. As a kicker, he doesn't want to complain.

"I attack the ball, I do swing hard," Prater said. "But it's not as violent as these (teammates) getting hit."

PRACTICE PHOTOS: Week 17 At Falcons

Images of the Cardinals practicing at the Dignity Health Sports Complex before the Week 17 regular season matchup against the Atlanta Falcons

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
1 / 31

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
2 / 31

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jace Whittaker (39) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
3 / 31

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jace Whittaker (39) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Chris Pierce (49) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
4 / 31

Arizona Cardinals tight end Chris Pierce (49) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Michael Dogbe (91), Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) and Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
5 / 31

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Michael Dogbe (91), Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) and Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
6 / 31

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Manny Jones (96) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
7 / 31

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Manny Jones (96) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
8 / 31

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Julien Davenport (50), Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons (73) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Badara Traore (70) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
9 / 31

Arizona Cardinals Julien Davenport (50), Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons (73) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Badara Traore (70) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Charles Washington (28) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
10 / 31

Arizona Cardinals safety Charles Washington (28) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson (81) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
11 / 31

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson (81) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) and Arizona Cardinals safety Charles Washington (28) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
12 / 31

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) and Arizona Cardinals safety Charles Washington (28) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
13 / 31

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Stephen Anderson (89) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
14 / 31

Arizona Cardinals tight end Stephen Anderson (89) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83), Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
15 / 31

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83), Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
16 / 31

Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson (81) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
17 / 31

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson (81) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
18 / 31

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Baccellia (82) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
19 / 31

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Baccellia (82) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
20 / 31

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (65) and Arizona Cardinals safety Chris Banjo (31) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
21 / 31

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (65) and Arizona Cardinals safety Chris Banjo (31) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
22 / 31

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
23 / 31

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
24 / 31

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
25 / 31

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
26 / 31

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
27 / 31

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams (87) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
28 / 31

Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams (87) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
29 / 31

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Bernhard Seikovits (80) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
30 / 31

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Bernhard Seikovits (80) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams (87) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
31 / 31

Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams (87) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Week 17 At Atlanta Falcons

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 17 matchup with the Falcons in Atlanta

news

Long Since Decided, J.J. Watt Retiring From 'Unbelievable Ride' Of NFL Career

Cardinals defensive end 'lived out a dream' of 12-year career

news

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Watt And Baker Are The Examples

Baker hurts shoulder with more than 10 minutes left and stays in game

news

Budda Baker Heads To IR As Cardinals Juggle Roster Again

Long snapper added to practice squad to fill void of Brewer injury

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at Falcons, Week 17

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Atlanta Falcons on New Year's Day, January 1, 2023.

news

J.J. Watt Announces He Will Retire After Season

Defensive end tells the world via social media

news

You've Got Mail: Falcons Week

Topics include Watt's announcement, McSorley future, and drafting for the Edge

news

Depth Of Field: Week 16 Vs. Tampa Bay

Exploring the game against the Buccaneers through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Iron Man Budda Baker Plays Through Fractured Shoulder

Pro Bowler's injury found after safety doesn't miss snap against Buccaneers

news

Cardinals Can't Quite Finish On Christmas In Loss To Brady, Buccaneers

Tampa Bay rallies for fourth-quarter comeback in 19-16 overtime decision

news

Marco Wilson Picks Tom Brady Twice, But It's Not Enough

Cornerback has big night as defense shines, but Cardinals fall to Bucs

Advertising