Bernhard Seikovits Among 14 'Futures' Cardinals Sign For 2023

Team also adds bodies at all three specialists positions

Jan 11, 2023 at 02:05 PM
Darren Urban

Tight end Bernhard Seikovits makes a catch in a preseason game at Tennessee in 2022.
The Cardinals have signed 14 players to "futures" deals for 2023, including international tight end Bernhard Seikovits , who will be going into his third offseason with the team.

The uncertainty with special teams -- and the fact that kicker Matt Prater, punter Andy Lee and long snapper Aaron Brewer are all free agents -- also let to futures deals with all three positions: kicker Elliott Fry, punter Nolan Cooney and long snapper Joe Fortunato.

Futures deals lock up players under contract for the coming season, although the contract does not officially begin until the new league year starts in March.

Seikovits has been with the team since 2021, with the Cardinals leaving him under an international exemption both of his seasons, so he has not taken an official roster spot.

The full list:

  • P Nolan Cooney
  • OL Julién Davenport
  • LS Joe Fortunato
  • K Elliott Fry
  • CB Nate Hairston
  • S JuJu Hughes
  • LB Blake Lynch
  • TE Chris Pierce
  • TE Bernhard Seikovits
  • OL Lachavious Simmons
  • WR Auden Tate
  • S Josh Thomas
  • OL Badara Traore
  • WR Javon Wims

