Bernhard Seikovits Among 14 'Futures' Cardinals Sign For 2023

The Cardinals have signed 14 players to "futures" deals for 2023, including international tight end Bernhard Seikovits , who will be going into his third offseason with the team.

The uncertainty with special teams -- and the fact that kicker Matt Prater, punter Andy Lee and long snapper Aaron Brewer are all free agents -- also let to futures deals with all three positions: kicker Elliott Fry, punter Nolan Cooney and long snapper Joe Fortunato.

Futures deals lock up players under contract for the coming season, although the contract does not officially begin until the new league year starts in March.

Seikovits has been with the team since 2021, with the Cardinals leaving him under an international exemption both of his seasons, so he has not taken an official roster spot.

The full list: