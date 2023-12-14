Budda Baker Named Finalist For NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Budda Baker is a sportsman, and he is a step closer to the NFL recognizing him as the best in the game.

The Cardinals safety was named one of eight finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship award on Thursday, a few weeks after being named the Cardinals' nominee for the honor. The award is given to a player that demonstrates on-field sportsmanship and is respected amongst his peers.

There are not many people walking the halls of the Dignity Health Training Center that receive as much respect as Baker.

"It's a great honor and it shows a lot of respect," Baker said. "For me, I'm just going to continue to be who I am and continue to try and play the game the right way."

The other finalists are defensive end Maxx Crosby (Raiders), linebacker Khalil Mack (Chargers), linebacker C.J. Mosley (Jets), guard Kevin Zeitler (Ravens), fullback Kyle Juszcyk (49ers), quarterback Dak Prescott (Cowboys), and linebacker Bobby Wagner (Seahawks).

The winner will be announced as part of the NFL Honors program the Thursday before Super Bowl LVIII. Players throughout the NFL vote for the winner. Last season, former Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell won the award while playing for the Ravens. The inaugural winner from 2014, former Cardinals wide receiver and future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, is on the panel that selected the finalists.

"I have enjoyed the process of learning about the men that have been nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award," Fitzgerald said. "Each nominee has displayed the character of Mr. Rooney's legacy. The award represents teamwork, competitiveness, hard work and integrity, while on the field."

Baker has displayed all of those qualities. He's a fan favorite throughout the Valley and has long been an elite player, twice being recognized as All-Pro with five Pro Bowls to his name.

To come away with this award would mean a lot to the Cardinals captain after being nominated multiple times.