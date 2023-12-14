Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Budda Baker Named Finalist For NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Safety was one of eight selections; winner will be named at NFL Honors

Dec 14, 2023 at 01:22 PM
2023_TC_0803ce_0851
Zach Gershman
Safety Budda Baker was named one of eight finalists for the NFL's sportsmanship award.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Safety Budda Baker was named one of eight finalists for the NFL's sportsmanship award.

Budda Baker is a sportsman, and he is a step closer to the NFL recognizing him as the best in the game.

The Cardinals safety was named one of eight finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship award on Thursday, a few weeks after being named the Cardinals' nominee for the honor. The award is given to a player that demonstrates on-field sportsmanship and is respected amongst his peers.

There are not many people walking the halls of the Dignity Health Training Center that receive as much respect as Baker.

"It's a great honor and it shows a lot of respect," Baker said. "For me, I'm just going to continue to be who I am and continue to try and play the game the right way."

The other finalists are defensive end Maxx Crosby (Raiders), linebacker Khalil Mack (Chargers), linebacker C.J. Mosley (Jets), guard Kevin Zeitler (Ravens), fullback Kyle Juszcyk (49ers), quarterback Dak Prescott (Cowboys), and linebacker Bobby Wagner (Seahawks).

The winner will be announced as part of the NFL Honors program the Thursday before Super Bowl LVIII. Players throughout the NFL vote for the winner. Last season, former Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell won the award while playing for the Ravens. The inaugural winner from 2014, former Cardinals wide receiver and future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, is on the panel that selected the finalists.

"I have enjoyed the process of learning about the men that have been nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award," Fitzgerald said. "Each nominee has displayed the character of Mr. Rooney's legacy. The award represents teamwork, competitiveness, hard work and integrity, while on the field."

Baker has displayed all of those qualities. He's a fan favorite throughout the Valley and has long been an elite player, twice being recognized as All-Pro with five Pro Bowls to his name.

To come away with this award would mean a lot to the Cardinals captain after being nominated multiple times.

"It would definitely be a great honor," Baker said. "It's an award of my peers, so there's definitely something special for me."

Related Content

news

Kyler Murray Takes On NFC West's No. 1 Team

QB looks forward to game against the 49ers
news

Folktales: When Arizona Met The Cardiac Cards

In first year in the Valley, a stunning rally over the 49ers nearly started amazing debut season
news

Improving Cardinals Offense Comes Off Bye With Sturdy Test Against 49ers

Team has bonus practice Monday as players get healthy
news

At The Bye, Kyler Murray Halfway Through His Comeback

Cardinals quarterback getting more comfortable in new offense
news

Jonathan Ledbetter Named Cardinals Walter Payton Man Of Year

Defensive lineman has made himself available throughout community
news

Cardinals Head Into Bye Looking For Late-Season Rest

Team has four games left once they sit out weekend
news

Cardinals Easily Weather Trip To Pittsburgh For Victory

Conner scores twice in return home during 24-10 decision over Steelers
news

Hjalte Froholdt Goes Mental To Improve His Game

Center knows what it takes to play in Pittsburgh
news

Cardinals Mourn Passing Of Sandra Day O'Connor

First female Supreme Court Justice hailed from Arizona
news

Cardinals Release Zach Ertz

Tight end had been on IR as McBride blossoms
news

Cardinals Designate Elijah Wilkinson To Return From IR

Left guard has practice window opened before Steelers game
Advertising