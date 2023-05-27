Budda Baker: 'When It's Time To Be There I'll Be There, Smiling'

Budda Baker hasn't been taking part in voluntary workouts at the Dignity Health Training Center and is looking for a contract fix. But the Pro Bowl safety, who is working out on his own locally, told Ch. 12's Cam Cox on Friday that he'll still be at mandatory events.

"Of course. I'll be there when it's time to be there," Baker said. "So when it's time to be there I'll be there, smiling, same regular guy that I am, just excited to see those guys again."

It was a slice of positive news on a day the Cardinals released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Baker (whose full interview will air on Ch. 12 on Sunday night) also said he is letting his agent take care of the business aspect. Baker's absence has been hard not to notice after reports came out that he had requested a trade and was hoping to adjust his current contract. Baker still has two years left on his current deal.

"Budda will show up when he wants to show up," coach Jonathan Gannon said earlier this week. "He's been awesome. He kind of wears us out a little bit with the tape and different things like that, but he's working and he'll get himself ready to play."