Canada's Own Jesse Luketa Carves Out NFL Dream With Cardinals

That continues with his football family on the Cardinals.

"Off the field I would say he's a team-first guy and on the field I would say he's a team-first guy," coach Jonathan Gannon said. "He puts himself behind the team, which I love about him. That's what's expected, but he truthfully does do that."

In the preseason finale against the Vikings, Luketa did indeed do it all.

It's common to see No. 43 on defense and special teams. What was new was seeing the 6-foot-3 253-pounder play fullback.

He told the referee that playing all three phases gave him the honor of being named team captain for the game.

"I love the game of football and that's whether I'm getting an opportunity to chase quarterbacks or blocking for my Pro Bowl running back in James Conner," Luketa said. "I just want to be able to help my team and and put my best foot forward."

The team-first reputation that Luketa carries follows him back to his days at Penn State. Seeing him play multiple roles for the Cardinals doesn't come as a surprise to Nittany Lions co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter.