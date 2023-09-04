Canada's Own Jesse Luketa Carves Out NFL Dream With Cardinals

It doesn't matter if it's on offense, defense, or special teams, there's a chance Jesse Luketa will find his way onto the field.
His versatility is why linebackers coach Rob Rodriguez calls Luketa "The International Man of Mystery," why Paul Calvisi referred to him as the "Canadian Army Knife" on the Cardinals radio broadcast.
One thing that's not a mystery is Luketa's persistence to play the sport he loves.
As the the youngest of eight, Luketa was raised by a single mother in Canada's government housing system. The financial means to support Luketa's football dream weren't available, but never doubt “Ottawa’s Very Own.”
"What I decided to do was take the initiative upon myself to send out 150-200 emails daily to schools in the United States," Luketa said. "I just wanted to express how adamant I was about playing football at the next level."
The emails worked. The journey took him to Pennsylvania where he had his first opportunity to play in America at Mercyhurst Prep, followed by an impressive collegiate career at Penn State.
Luketa made a major sacrifice when he left his family in Canada to pursue his football aspirations. As "The son of the village," a self-described term from Luketa, giving it his all on the field for his family was his greatest motivational factor.
That continues with his football family on the Cardinals.
"Off the field I would say he's a team-first guy and on the field I would say he's a team-first guy," coach Jonathan Gannon said. "He puts himself behind the team, which I love about him. That's what's expected, but he truthfully does do that."
In the preseason finale against the Vikings, Luketa did indeed do it all.
It's common to see No. 43 on defense and special teams. What was new was seeing the 6-foot-3 253-pounder play fullback.
He told the referee that playing all three phases gave him the honor of being named team captain for the game.
"I love the game of football and that's whether I'm getting an opportunity to chase quarterbacks or blocking for my Pro Bowl running back in James Conner," Luketa said. "I just want to be able to help my team and and put my best foot forward."
The team-first reputation that Luketa carries follows him back to his days at Penn State. Seeing him play multiple roles for the Cardinals doesn't come as a surprise to Nittany Lions co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter.
"Jesse was like that here," Poindexter said. "He played D-end, linebacker, special teams. I think he'll be in the league for a long time. He's the type of guy you look up and (played) 10 years, 12 years, and made a real career out of it."
Luketa spent this past weekend in State College, cheering on Poindexter and the Nittany Lions. He was with other alumni including Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson, Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, and Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. -- all of whom the Cardinals will face this season.
Porter Jr. described Luketa as the "Big O.G." with Ebiketie adding that "Jesse is resilient and whatever he puts his mind up to, he's going to get it done."
Ebiketie said that he's talked with Luketa about covering him when he plays fullback. If putting Luketa at fullback gives the Cardinals an opportunity to win, Gannon said it'll be done.
As he was walking around the sidelines at his alma mater, it was clear that Luketa's family has grown beyond the one he has in Canada. And Luketa is living the dream he had all those years ago, sleeping among his seven siblings.
"It's funny because I remember as a youngin', I used to sleep with a football every night," Luketa said. "My siblings used to laugh at me. Looking back and seeing how it became full circle, it's a beautiful moment."