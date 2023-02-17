Accountability High On To-Do List For Jonathan Gannon

"There were a lot of distractions, a lot of things taking away from the end goal," tight end Zach Ertz said. "If you can eliminate distractions, get out of the media per se for a couple months and focus on being the best versions of ourselves, we'll be in a better spot going into this year. It's not the fault of anyone in particular. Everyone shares blame in that, the lack of success we had as a team this year. But at the end of the day, it's in the past."

The topic has been at the forefront of the offseason so far. GM Monti Ossenfort talked about team-first and no need for egos, and owner Michael Bidwill saw that too as dovetailing into accountability.

"It's clear that that's going to be an emphasis here and that's what (Ossenfort) described as setting ego aside," Bidwill said last month. "It's all about accountability to the team. I think it's absolutely related. It's absolutely something our players are interested in."

Gannon spoke about the character he wants all his players to have. Within that will come a responsibility for the roster not only to themselves but the rest of the guys in the locker room.

Every team needs it, and every coach wants it. But executing it is all that matters.