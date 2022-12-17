Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Activate Will Hernandez From Injured Reserve

Veteran return will help offensive line down stretch

Dec 17, 2022 at 02:19 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals have brought back guard Will Hernandez from IR.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals have brought back guard Will Hernandez from IR.

The Cardinals are getting some help back on the offensive line.

Guard Will Hernandez was activated from Injured Reserve on Saturday, a move predicted by coach Kliff Kingsbury the day before. Hernandez missed the minimum four games after being put on IR after hurting his pectoral muscle against the Seahawks on Nov. 6.

He is expected to return to his right guard spot, which had been manned by Max Garcia, although with a history of playing left guard in his career, he could potentially get work there at some point as well to leave Garcia in the lineup.

The Cardinals also elevated cornerback Nate Hairston and defensive tackle Manny Jones from the practice squad.

Hairston's elevation likely means Antonio Hamilton will be unable to go against the Broncos because of his back injury. WIth Byron Murphy already out with a back issue, the Cardinals could have Marco Wilson and rookie Christian Matthew as starting cornerbacks. They also have Jace Whittaker, although Isaiah Simmons could get more snaps in the slot as well.

Related Content

news

Kyler Murray, Rondale Moore Go To IR, Cardinals Sign QB David Blough

Will Hernandez designated to return; Maxx Williams signed to 53 among moves

news

Maxx Williams Gets Final Elevation By Cardinals Against Patriots

Team also brings up Pharoh Cooper for game

news

Marquise Brown Activated; D.J. Humphries, Zach Ertz To Injured Reserve

Four of five offensive line starters now on injured list

news

Cardinals Bring Back Pharoh Cooper To Practice Squad

Moore, Dortch injuries lead to need at wide receiver

news

Cardinals Release Jonathan Ward

Rookie Keaontay Ingram is Conner's backup

news

Maxx Williams Back As Cardinals Elevate Tight End

Hollywood Brown remains on Injured Reserve

news

Cardinals Promote Corey Clement To Roster

Running back fills void after Benjamin release

news

Cardinals Open Practice Window For Hollywood Brown To Return From IR

Wide receiver has missed minimum four games with foot injury

news

Cardinals Promote Rashaad Coward To Active Roster

Defensive lineman Michael Dogbe returns on practice squad

news

Cardinals Release Eno Benjamin

Running back had been top backup this season

news

Not Getting Better: Cardinals Place Rodney Hudson On Injured Reserve

Team signs kicker Tristan Vizcaino with Matt Prater questionable

Advertising