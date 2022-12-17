Cardinals Activate Will Hernandez From Injured Reserve

The Cardinals are getting some help back on the offensive line.

Guard Will Hernandez was activated from Injured Reserve on Saturday, a move predicted by coach Kliff Kingsbury the day before. Hernandez missed the minimum four games after being put on IR after hurting his pectoral muscle against the Seahawks on Nov. 6.

He is expected to return to his right guard spot, which had been manned by Max Garcia, although with a history of playing left guard in his career, he could potentially get work there at some point as well to leave Garcia in the lineup.

The Cardinals also elevated cornerback Nate Hairston and defensive tackle Manny Jones from the practice squad.