Cardinals Add Linebacker Josh Woods To Roster

The Cardinals made another move to fill in the roster on Thursday when they agreed to a one-year contract with linebacker Josh Woods.

Woods played for the Detroit Lions last season after the one-time undrafted rookie started his career in 2018 with Chicago. He was signed by the Lions off the Bears practice squad in early 2021.

He appeared in all 17 games last season, mainly on special teams. Woods played 322 special teams snaps and only 10 on defense, although he did get in 113 defensive snaps in 12 games with Detroit in 2021. He was a team captain last year thanks to his special teams work and his 10 special teams solo tackles tied for fifth in the NFL and 14 overall.