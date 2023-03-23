Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Add Linebacker Josh Woods To Roster

Special teamer was captain with Lions

Mar 23, 2023 at 03:05 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals are adding linebacker Josh Woods to the roster.
Adam Hunger/AP
The Cardinals made another move to fill in the roster on Thursday when they agreed to a one-year contract with linebacker Josh Woods.

Woods played for the Detroit Lions last season after the one-time undrafted rookie started his career in 2018 with Chicago. He was signed by the Lions off the Bears practice squad in early 2021.

He appeared in all 17 games last season, mainly on special teams. Woods played 322 special teams snaps and only 10 on defense, although he did get in 113 defensive snaps in 12 games with Detroit in 2021. He was a team captain last year thanks to his special teams work and his 10 special teams solo tackles tied for fifth in the NFL and 14 overall.

The Cardinals had already re-signed special teamer/linebacker Ezekiel Turner earlier this month.

