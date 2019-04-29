Cardinals Adding 12 Undrafted Rookies To 2019 Class

The Cardinals, after 11 draft choices, are adding another hefty group of undrafted players to the roster after agreeing to terms with 12 more rookies, including Arkansas cornerback Ryan Pulley, Murray State quarterback Drew Anderson and Ohio State linebacker Dante Booker.
Also coming in will be Pittsburgh linebacker James Folston Jr., whose father played 19 games for the Cardinals in 1999 and 2000.
The Cardinals already have 84 players for their 90-man offseason roster, so before the undrafted class signs their deals next week, the Cards will have to release six current players.
The Cards will hold their rookie minicamp May 10-12.
The full list:
- QB Drew Anderson Murray State
- TE Drew Belcher Maine
- LB Dante Booker Ohio State
- DL Miles Brown Wofford
- OL Tariq Cole Rutgers
- LB James Folston Jr. Pittsburgh
- CB Ryan Pulley Arkansas
- WR A.J. Richardson Boise State
- OL William Sweet North Carolina
- DL Immanuel Turner Louisiana Tech
- RB Xavier Turner Tarleton State
- TE Jerome Washington Rutgers