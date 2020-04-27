Cardinals Agree To Terms With 21 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

Following the draft, the Cardinals had 18 open roster spots to get to the 90-man limit of the offseason.

Monday, the team announced they had agreed to terms with 21 undrafted rookie free agents. Because the players have yet to sign contracts, the Cards don't yet have to make any roster moves in order to stay at 90. Once players start signing deals, the Cards will have to release three off the roster.

The large class includes Air Force cornerback Zane Lewis, a cousin of former NFL cornerback Shawn Springs who had 15 pass breakups as a senior and returned his two career interceptions 99 yards each for touchdowns.

The secondary got a couple of other potential additions with Arizona cornerback Jace Whittaker and Virginia Tech safety Reggie Floyd. Penn State guard Steven Gonzalez also is on the list.

The full list of UDFAs who have agreed to terms: