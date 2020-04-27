Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

More

Cardinals Agree To Terms With 21 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

Team adds bodies at wide receiver, secondary

Apr 27, 2020 at 11:32 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

One of the Cardinals' undrafted rookie free agents for 2020 is Air Force cornerback Zane Lewis (right).
Photo courtesy collegepressbox.com
One of the Cardinals' undrafted rookie free agents for 2020 is Air Force cornerback Zane Lewis (right).

Following the draft, the Cardinals had 18 open roster spots to get to the 90-man limit of the offseason.

Monday, the team announced they had agreed to terms with 21 undrafted rookie free agents. Because the players have yet to sign contracts, the Cards don't yet have to make any roster moves in order to stay at 90. Once players start signing deals, the Cards will have to release three off the roster.

The large class includes Air Force cornerback Zane Lewis, a cousin of former NFL cornerback Shawn Springs who had 15 pass breakups as a senior and returned his two career interceptions 99 yards each for touchdowns.

The secondary got a couple of other potential additions with Arizona cornerback Jace Whittaker and Virginia Tech safety Reggie Floyd. Penn State guard Steven Gonzalez also is on the list.

The full list of UDFAs who have agreed to terms:

  • RB Sirgeo Hoffman Portland State
  • RB Jonathan Ward Central Michigan
  • WR Jermiah Braswell Youngstown State
  • WR Shane Leatherbury Towson
  • WR Rashad Medaris Cincinnati
  • WR Devin Phelps Shepard
  • WR JoJo Ward Hawaii
  • TE Ryan Becker SMU
  • TE Parker Houston San Diego State
  • OL Jake Benzinger Wake Forest
  • OL Jackson Dennis Holy Cross
  • OL Drew Dickinson Findlay
  • OL Steven Gonzalez Penn State
  • DL T.J. Carter Kentucky
  • DL Adam Shuler Florida
  • LB Reggie Walker Kansas State
  • CB Zane Lewis Air Force
  • CB Jace Whittaker Arizona
  • CB Jarren Williams Albany
  • CB Bejour Wilson Liberty
  • S Reggie Floyd Virginia Tech

Related Content

news

Cardinals Activate Kyler Murray From PUP List

Quarterback placed on roster for first time since ACL tear in December
news

Cardinals Take Part In Equine Therapy For Salute To Service

T.A.P.S. helps families grieving death of military loved one
news

Kyler Murray Expected To Start Sunday Against Falcons

Gannon said quarterback will play as long as practice goes well
news

After Injuries, Cardinals Claim OL Doug Kramer Off Waivers

Ex-Bears lineman arrives with Hernandez, Humphries hurting
news

In Cleveland, Cardinals Can't Find Rhythm In Clayton Tune Start

Offense struggles in 27-0 loss to Browns in rookie QB's debut
news

No Kyler Murray Yet, So Clayton Tune Gets First NFL Start

Cardinals elevate QB Driskel from practice squad to back up
news

Cardinals, Browns Hope To Have Each Other On The Run

Even with QB questions, the ground game likely will dictate outcome
news

Jonathan Gannon Holds Off On Naming Starting Quarterback

Coach says he'll figure out Cardinals signal-caller for Cleveland over next 24 hours
news

Cardinals Getting Rookie Help They've Long Wanted

Draft class has been an important part of playing time
news

Clayton Tune Time Nears If Kyler Murray Remains On Hold

Rookie quarterback might start in Cleveland 
news

Cardinals Trade Joshua Dobbs To Vikings

Minnesota needed quarterback after Kirk Cousins season-ending injury
news

Change Of Plan: Cardinals Will Start Kyler Murray Or Clayton Tune Against Browns

Coach had said Sunday night Joshua Dobbs would start in Cleveland
Advertising