Cardinals Agree To Terms With OL Dennis Daley

Tackle started 16 games for Tennessee last season

Mar 21, 2023 at 04:33 PM
Darren Urban

Ben Liebenberg/AP
Dennis Daley started 15 games for Tennessee last season.

General manager Monti Ossenfort wanted more linemen as he rebuilt the Cardinals, and bringing in one that's familiar isn't a surprise either.

The Cardinals agreed to a two-year deal with former Titan Dennis Daley on Tuesday afternoon. Daley has made 36 NFL starts since arriving as a sixth-round pick of the Panthers in 2019.

Ossenfort was previously in the Tennessee front office.

Daley has played 51 games all told. He was traded to the Titans from the Panthers prior to the 2022 season.

Daley started at left tackle most of the season last year for Tennessee, after an injury to Taylor Lewan, although he struggled in pass protection. He is versatile enough to play both guard and tackle, however, and gives the Cardinals a potential depth piece at both spots.

The Cardinals already have kept their top three tackles from last season in D.J. Humphries, Kelvin Beachum and Josh Jones. Jones is also a candidate to play guard.

