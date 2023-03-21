Cardinals Agree To Terms With OL Dennis Daley

General manager Monti Ossenfort wanted more linemen as he rebuilt the Cardinals, and bringing in one that's familiar isn't a surprise either.

The Cardinals agreed to a two-year deal with former Titan Dennis Daley on Tuesday afternoon. Daley has made 36 NFL starts since arriving as a sixth-round pick of the Panthers in 2019.

Ossenfort was previously in the Tennessee front office.

Daley has played 51 games all told. He was traded to the Titans from the Panthers prior to the 2022 season.

Daley started at left tackle most of the season last year for Tennessee, after an injury to Taylor Lewan, although he struggled in pass protection. He is versatile enough to play both guard and tackle, however, and gives the Cardinals a potential depth piece at both spots.