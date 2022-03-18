Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Agree With Linebacker Ezekiel Turner On New Contract

Special teams ace remains on a one-year deal

Mar 18, 2022 at 03:31 PM
Kevin Parrish headshot
Kevin Parrish Jr.

azcardinals.com

LB Zeke Turner against the Chiefs in a 2021 preseason home game
Arizona Cardinals

Ezekiel Turner isn't going anywhere this offseason.

Turner agreed to terms with the Cardinals on a one-year deal on Friday, keeping the 25-year-old versatile linebacker in the desert for another season.

Turner suited up in just five games in 2021 because of injuries and had six defensive snaps on the year. He's a core piece for the special teams unit.

After making the Cardinals' roster four years ago as an undrafted free agent from the University of Washington, Turner led the team in special teams tackles (22) in 2018 and tied linebacker Dennis Gardeck for the most (15) in 2020.

General Manager Steve Keim has prioritized retaining important pieces on special teams during the early parts of free agency. Turner's re-signing comes on the heels of punter Andy Lee, special teams ace and pass rusher Gardeck and long snapper Aaron Brewer receiving new deals this week.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Sign Linebacker Nick Vigil To One-Year Deal

Potential replacement of Hicks for the roster
news

Cardinals Sign Long Snapper Aaron Brewer, Keep Andy Lee

Special teams stay stable with returns
news

Maxx Williams Returns To Cardinals To Complete Tight End Duo

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is released
news

Cardinals Keep An Edge Rusher With Deal For Dennis Gardeck

Special teams captain remains after agreeing to 3-year deal
news

Colt McCoy Returning To Cardinals As Kyler Murray Backup

Quarterback agrees to new 2-year contract
news

Cardinals Re-Sign Defensive Lineman Michael Dogbe

Restricted free agent was 2019 draft pick
news

Cardinals Bring Back James Conner On 3-Year Deal

Running back agrees to return as Edmonds departs for Miami
news

Zach Ertz Agrees To Deal With Cardinals Before Free Agency

Team keeps tight end on three-year contract
news

As Free Agency Nears, Cardinals Release Linebacker Jordan Hicks

Clears way for 2021 top pick Zaven Collins to start, saves cap room
news

Watt A Comeback: Cardinals Officially Activate J.J. Watt 

Defensive lineman on the roster and ready for Monday playoff game
news

Cardinals Elevate Tahir Whitehead, David Wells For Sunday

Practice squad moves don't include Breeland
Advertising