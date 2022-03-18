Cardinals Agree With Linebacker Ezekiel Turner On New Contract

Ezekiel Turner isn't going anywhere this offseason.

Turner agreed to terms with the Cardinals on a one-year deal on Friday, keeping the 25-year-old versatile linebacker in the desert for another season.

Turner suited up in just five games in 2021 because of injuries and had six defensive snaps on the year. He's a core piece for the special teams unit.

After making the Cardinals' roster four years ago as an undrafted free agent from the University of Washington, Turner led the team in special teams tackles (22) in 2018 and tied linebacker Dennis Gardeck for the most (15) in 2020.