Cardinals Announce Initial Practice Squad For 2023

The first practice squad for the Cardinals is set, and they have a long snapper again.

The team finally announced their 17-man group on Monday, including bringing back the five players they had released on Wednesday to make room for their original round of waiver claims.

The Cardinals brought back long snapper Aaron Brewer to the 53-man roster. The team had an open spot to fill.

Included on the practice squad is running back Corey Clement and a third quarterback in Jeff Driskel. Teams are allowed to bring up two practice squad players each week to have active on game day; each individual can be brought up three times while still on the practice squad.

The Cardinals are able to have the extra 17th-member of the practice squad by keeping tight end Bernhard Seikovits for a third and final season as an international exemption. Seikovits is not eligible to be a weekend call-up as an exemption.