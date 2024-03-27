Cardinals Announce Offseason Dates For 2024

Soon, the players officially return.
The Cardinals announced their offseason dates on Wednesday, with players back in the building to start the voluntary strength and conditioning program on the first day possible: April 15. So begins Phase One work, with Phase Two (on field, no helmets, offense and defense separate) starting a couple of weeks after and then Phase Three (OTAs, helmets on, offense and defense can practice together) beginning May 20.
As always, all work in the offseason is voluntary for players save for the mandatory minicamp June 11-13. Rookie minicamp will take place two weeks after the draft.
The full rundown of the Cardinals' schedule until their break in mid-June:
April 15: Offseason strength and conditioning program begins
April 25: Cardinals Draft Party at State Farm Stadium
April 25-27: 2024 NFL Draft, Detroit, MI
May 10-12: Rookie minicamp
May 20-22: Voluntary Organized Team Activities
May 28-30: Voluntary Organized Team Activities
June 3-6: Voluntary Organized Team Activities
June 11-13: Minicamp for veterans and rookies