Cardinals Awarded Andre Chachere Off Waivers

Defensive back released by Eagles, previously in Arizona

May 09, 2023
The Cardinals have acquired safety Andre Chachere.
Andre Chachere, a man with a couple of ties to the Cardinals, is returning to Arizona.

The safety was awarded to the team off waivers on Tuesday after being released by the Philadelphia Eagles. In Philadelphia the past two seasons, his defensive coordinator is now his head coach -- Jonathan Gannon.

Chachere also was with Gannon with the Colts in 2020.

Chachere also spent time with the Cardinals in 2019 on the practice squad, and after being released came back to the team late in the 2019 season after being signed off the Panthers' practice squad.

The one-time undrafted rookie has also spent time with the Texans and Lions but his only game experience came the last two seasons with the Eagles. He played 23 games, starting one, while making 12 tackles on defense and eight on special teams.

