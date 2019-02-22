Cardinals Awarded Four Compensatory Draft Picks For 2019

In the Cardinals' press conference following the season, General Manager Steve Keim noted the benefits of having early picks in every draft round.

He also brought up that the Cards would have "anywhere from nine to 10 picks when you add in the compensatory (selections)."

Keim turned out to be close, but he undersold his situation.

The NFL announced its 2019 compensatory draft picks Friday, and the Cardinals were awarded four extra choices in April's draft – bringing the team's total picks up to 11. The Cardinals got an extra sixth-round pick and three seventh-round selections, including the final pick in the draft – the annual Mr. Irrelevant.

The Cardinals already held the top pick in each of the first six rounds, in addition to the sixth pick in the sixth round in a swap with Tampa Bay to allow Bruce Arians to coach the Bucs. In that swap, the Cardinals sent their original seventh-round pick – also first in the round – to Tampa Bay.