Cardinals Bring Back Dan Chisena On Futures Deal

The Cardinals are bringing back a familiar wide receiver, although he was under the radar during his first stint.

Dan Chisena was signed to a future contract on Tuesday, after spending time on both the practice squad and (briefly) the active roster late in the season for the team. After the regular season ended, Chisena signed with the Ravens' practice squad and played in both of Baltimore's playoff games.

Chisena was signed by the Cardinals originally on Nov. 22. Of six possible games Chisena played in four -- three as a practice squad elevation, one after being signed to the active roster. He played one snap on offense, and 53 on special teams.

He played 34 special teams snaps for the Ravens.