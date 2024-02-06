 Skip to main content
Cardinals Bring Back Dan Chisena On Futures Deal

Wide receiver had been with Ravens during postseason

Feb 06, 2024 at 01:50 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Dan Chisena appeared in four games for the Cardinals in 2023.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals are bringing back a familiar wide receiver, although he was under the radar during his first stint.

Dan Chisena was signed to a future contract on Tuesday, after spending time on both the practice squad and (briefly) the active roster late in the season for the team. After the regular season ended, Chisena signed with the Ravens' practice squad and played in both of Baltimore's playoff games.

Chisena was signed by the Cardinals originally on Nov. 22. Of six possible games Chisena played in four -- three as a practice squad elevation, one after being signed to the active roster. He played one snap on offense, and 53 on special teams.

He played 34 special teams snaps for the Ravens.

While Chisena's role would be for special teams, he is the fifth wideout to be signed to a futures deal, joining Andre Baccellia, Daniel Arias, Kaden Davis and Jeff Smith. The Cardinals also have Michael Wilson, Zach Pascal and Rondale Moore under contract for next season.

