Cardinals Bring Back Long Snapper Aaron Brewer

Veteran coming off chest injury that ended his 2022 season

Jun 06, 2023 at 11:53 AM
Long snapper Aaron Brewer has returned to the Cardinals for 2023.
Aaron Brewer is finally healthy, and so the Cardinals finally re-signed him.

The veteran long snapper was brought back on Tuesday, the pectoral injury that prematurely ended his 2022 season now healed. With Brewer's return, the Cards cut long snapper Joe Fortunato. Undrafted rookie Matt Hembrough remains on the roster as Brewer's potential long-snapping competition.

Brewer has been the Cardinals long snapper the last seven seasons after signing in 2016. The 32-year-old has played in 98 games for Arizona.

If Brewer again gets the job, the Cardinals will have two-thirds of their specialists return this season. Kicker Matt Prater is the other. The team looks to have moved on from veteran punter Andy Lee, with veteran Matt Haack and Nolan Cooney battling for the spot right now.

The Cardinals are in the final week of OTAs, with their mandatory minicamp next week. After minicamp, the players are off until they return for training camp in late July.

