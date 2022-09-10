Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Bring Back Max Garcia, Place Cody Ford On IR

Kennard elevated, Guidry released in flurry of roster moves

Sep 10, 2022 at 01:09 PM
The Cardinals have brought back offensive lineman Max Garcia (73).
Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals have brought back offensive lineman Max Garcia (73).

With all the injuries the Cardinals have endured in the past week, rosters moves to aid Sunday's lineup against the Chiefs were inevitable.

The Cardinals brought back veteran offensive lineman Max Garcia on Saturday, signing him off the New York Giants' practice squad. He was needed as offensive lineman Cody Ford, who hurt his ankle in practice this week, was moved to Injured Reserve. Ford must miss the first four games of the season.

The good news is that wide receiver Rondale Moore, who hurt his hamstring this week at practice, remains on the regular roster. Moore was ruled out for the Chiefs' game, but he remains eligible for September based on his recovery.

The Cardinals did add a receiver to the roster to fill Moore's spot, promoting Andre Baccellia from the practice squad. To make room, the team released cornerback Javelin Guidry, whom the Cardinals had just claimed on waivers at the end of the preseason.

As expected, the Cardinals elevated linebacker Devon Kennard from the practice squad for the game, as well as cornerback Jace Whittaker, and both should be active Sunday against the Chiefs.

Related Content

news

Colt McCoy Placed On IR; Cardinals Promote Trace McSorley

Team brings back Guarantano to practice squad

news

Cardinals Re-Sign Aaron Brewer; Place Antonio Hamilton On NFI

Kennard back with practice squad; Wesley, Washington on injured reserve

news

Cardinals Sign Linebacker Nick Vigil To One-Year Deal

Potential replacement of Hicks for the roster

news

Cardinals Agree With Linebacker Ezekiel Turner On New Contract

Special teams ace remains on a one-year deal

news

Cardinals Sign Long Snapper Aaron Brewer, Keep Andy Lee

Special teams stay stable with returns

news

Maxx Williams Returns To Cardinals To Complete Tight End Duo

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is released

news

Cardinals Keep An Edge Rusher With Deal For Dennis Gardeck

Special teams captain remains after agreeing to 3-year deal

news

Colt McCoy Returning To Cardinals As Kyler Murray Backup

Quarterback agrees to new 2-year contract

news

Cardinals Re-Sign Defensive Lineman Michael Dogbe

Restricted free agent was 2019 draft pick

news

Cardinals Bring Back James Conner On 3-Year Deal

Running back agrees to return as Edmonds departs for Miami

news

Zach Ertz Agrees To Deal With Cardinals Before Free Agency

Team keeps tight end on three-year contract

Advertising