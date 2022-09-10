Cardinals Bring Back Max Garcia, Place Cody Ford On IR

With all the injuries the Cardinals have endured in the past week, rosters moves to aid Sunday's lineup against the Chiefs were inevitable.

The Cardinals brought back veteran offensive lineman Max Garcia on Saturday, signing him off the New York Giants' practice squad. He was needed as offensive lineman Cody Ford, who hurt his ankle in practice this week, was moved to Injured Reserve. Ford must miss the first four games of the season.

The good news is that wide receiver Rondale Moore, who hurt his hamstring this week at practice, remains on the regular roster. Moore was ruled out for the Chiefs' game, but he remains eligible for September based on his recovery.

The Cardinals did add a receiver to the roster to fill Moore's spot, promoting Andre Baccellia from the practice squad. To make room, the team released cornerback Javelin Guidry, whom the Cardinals had just claimed on waivers at the end of the preseason.