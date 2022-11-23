Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Bring Back Pharoh Cooper To Practice Squad

Moore, Dortch injuries lead to need at wide receiver

Nov 23, 2022 at 11:18 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals have brought back wide receiver Pharoh Cooper (12) to the practice squad after he spent 2019 with the team.
Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
With Rondale Moore suffering from a groin injury and Greg Dortch dealing with a bad thumb, the Cardinals brought back veteran wide receiver and return man Pharoh Cooper to the practice squad on Wednesday.

The team also signed safety Ju Ju Hughes to the practice squad.

Cooper played for the Cardinals for two games late in the 2018 season, and then was cut at the end of the 2019 preseason before signing with the Bengals.

But the Bengals let him go a month later and the Cardinals re-signed him in Kliff Kingsbury's first season. Cooper played in 12 games, making 25 catches for 243 yards and a touchdown. He went on to play with the Panthers and Giants in 2020 and 2021.

In his career Cooper has also averaged 8.8 yards on 93 punt returns and 23.5 yards on 116 kickoff returns, jobs the Cardinals may need serviced against the Chargers on Sunday if Dortch cannot go or is limited to a wide receiver role.

