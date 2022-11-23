Cardinals Bring Back Pharoh Cooper To Practice Squad

With Rondale Moore suffering from a groin injury and Greg Dortch dealing with a bad thumb, the Cardinals brought back veteran wide receiver and return man Pharoh Cooper to the practice squad on Wednesday.

The team also signed safety Ju Ju Hughes to the practice squad.

Cooper played for the Cardinals for two games late in the 2018 season, and then was cut at the end of the 2019 preseason before signing with the Bengals.

But the Bengals let him go a month later and the Cardinals re-signed him in Kliff Kingsbury's first season. Cooper played in 12 games, making 25 catches for 243 yards and a touchdown. He went on to play with the Panthers and Giants in 2020 and 2021.