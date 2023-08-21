Cardinals Bring Back Stevie Scott; Release Matt Haack

Stevie Scott, the running back who was briefly on the roster, has returned.

The team re-signed Scott on Monday to add another body to the running back room.

Making room on the roster, the Cardinals released punter Matt Haack, putting Nolan Cooney a step closer to earning the team's punting role. Cooney had a good game against the Chiefs, averaging 52.6 yards a punt on five tries.

Offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons was also waived/injured.

Scott was on the team for only a few days earlier this month although he dressed -- but did not play -- in the preseason opener against the Broncos. He was released last week. For the Cardinals, Ty'Son Williams did not play against the Chiefs, ostensibly with some injury after leading the Cards in rush attempts and yards against the Broncos.