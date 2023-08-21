Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Bring Back Stevie Scott; Release Matt Haack

Cooney becomes lone punter on roster with season approaching

Aug 21, 2023 at 01:23 PM
Darren Urban

Running back Stevie Scott runs on the field before the preseason game against the Broncos.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Stevie Scott, the running back who was briefly on the roster, has returned.

The team re-signed Scott on Monday to add another body to the running back room.

Making room on the roster, the Cardinals released punter Matt Haack, putting Nolan Cooney a step closer to earning the team's punting role. Cooney had a good game against the Chiefs, averaging 52.6 yards a punt on five tries.

Offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons was also waived/injured.

Scott was on the team for only a few days earlier this month although he dressed -- but did not play -- in the preseason opener against the Broncos. He was released last week. For the Cardinals, Ty'Son Williams did not play against the Chiefs, ostensibly with some injury after leading the Cards in rush attempts and yards against the Broncos.

The Cardinals leave for Minnesota on Tuesday for a pair of practices against the Vikings before closing out their preseason schedule in Minnesota on Saturday.

