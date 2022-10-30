Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Can't Come Up With Final Score In Loss To Vikings

Turnovers undercut second-half push in 34-26 road loss

Oct 30, 2022 at 01:28 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins makes a one-handed touchdown catch during the Cardinals' game in Minnesota Sunday.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins makes a one-handed touchdown catch during the Cardinals' game in Minnesota Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Cardinals still sputtered early, and they still leaned on DeAndre Hopkins.

But they had a chance to break their drought in Minnesota, but did something they haven't done all season -- turn the ball over.

A Kyler Murray interception led to one short-field touchdown for the Vikings (6-1) and a Greg Dortch muffed punt return led to another, and the Cardinals (3-5) were dealt a frustrating 34-26 loss at U.S. Bank Stadium. Murray also was picked off as the Cardinals moved toward a potential game-tying touchdown.

Another fourth-quarter drive was ended when running back Eno Benjamin's catch on fourth-and-4 was six inches short of the line to gain -- with former Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks making the immediate tackle to force the change of possession.

The Cardinals still have not won in Minnesota in 11 tries since moving to Arizona.

DeAndre Hopkins went over 100 yards receiving for the second straight game, and Murray had three touchdown passes for the first time this season.



