Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Claim Cornerback Kyler McMichael

Defensive back was released by Bills

Jun 08, 2023 at 02:08 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals have added cornerback Kyler McMichael to the roster.
Peter Joneleit/AP
The Cardinals have added cornerback Kyler McMichael to the roster.

The Cardinals brought in a new cornerback on Thursday when they were awarded their waiver claim on Kyler McMichael.

McMichael had been cut by the Bills. To make room on the roster, the team released linebacker Marvin Pierre.

McMichael was an undrafted rookie in 2022 originally signed by the Buccaneers. After the Bucs released him, he landed on the Bills' practice squad. At 6-feet, 203 pounds, McMichael is yet another tall cornerback from which to choose for new defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

Size has been a factor with cornerbacks for the new regime. The Cardinals now have 12 cornerbacks on the roster, with seven of them at least 6-feet tall.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Bring Back Long Snapper Aaron Brewer

Veteran coming off chest injury that ended his 2022 season

news

Cardinals Release DeAndre Hopkins

Wide receiver let go during roster reset under new GM Monti Ossenfort

news

Cardinals Sign Veteran Punter Matt Haack

Team also releases three during roster moves

news

Cardinals Claim Another In Defensive Lineman Ben Stille

Second straight day team is awarded player off waivers

news

Cardinals Awarded Andre Chachere Off Waivers

Defensive back released by Eagles, previously in Arizona

news

Cardinals Awarded Jovante Moffatt Off Waivers

Safety was released by Falcons last week

news

Jeff Driskel Joins Competition For Cardinals Starting Quarterback

Team now has three veterans at position while Kyler Murray rehabs

news

Jackson Barton Signed For Cardinals Offensive Line Mix

Tackle played for Raiders in 2022

news

Cardinals Bolster Special Teams By Signing Kris Boyd

Cornerback signs after four seasons in Minnesota

news

Another Offensive Lineman As Cardinals Sign Elijah Wilkinson

Was a starter for Falcons in 2022

news

Defensive Lineman Carlos Watkins Joins Cardinals

Played in rotation for Cowboys last season

Advertising