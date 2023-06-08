Cardinals Claim Cornerback Kyler McMichael

The Cardinals brought in a new cornerback on Thursday when they were awarded their waiver claim on Kyler McMichael.

McMichael had been cut by the Bills. To make room on the roster, the team released linebacker Marvin Pierre.

McMichael was an undrafted rookie in 2022 originally signed by the Buccaneers. After the Bucs released him, he landed on the Bills' practice squad. At 6-feet, 203 pounds, McMichael is yet another tall cornerback from which to choose for new defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.