Cardinals Claim Michael Carter Off Waivers

James Conner has returned as the Cardinals' main running back, but the position got a potential boost on Wednesday when the Cardinals were awarded Michael Carter off waivers following his release by the New York Jets.

Carter, a 2021 fourth-round pick, had been a key member of the Jets backfield the past two seasons before being surprisingly let go this week.

To make room, the Cardinals released offensive lineman Doug Kramer Jr., whom the team had just claimed off waivers last week.

He becomes the fourth running back on the 53-man roster, behind Conner, rookie Emari Demercado and Keaontay Ingram.

As a rookie, Carter had 639 yards rushing and four touchdowns along with 36 receptions for 325 yards. Last season he had 402 yards rushing and three touchdowns, along with 41 catches for 288 yards. He played in 30 games over those two years.