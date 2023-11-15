Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Claim Michael Carter Off Waivers

Team adds veteran running back from New York Jets

Nov 15, 2023 at 02:42 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Running back Michael Carter (32), here running for the Jets against the Broncos last month, has been claimed by the Cardinals off waivers.
Bart Young/AP
Running back Michael Carter (32), here running for the Jets against the Broncos last month, has been claimed by the Cardinals off waivers.

James Conner has returned as the Cardinals' main running back, but the position got a potential boost on Wednesday when the Cardinals were awarded Michael Carter off waivers following his release by the New York Jets. 

Carter, a 2021 fourth-round pick, had been a key member of the Jets backfield the past two seasons before being surprisingly let go this week.

To make room, the Cardinals released offensive lineman Doug Kramer Jr., whom the team had just claimed off waivers last week. 

He becomes the fourth running back on the 53-man roster, behind Conner, rookie Emari Demercado and Keaontay Ingram. 

As a rookie, Carter had 639 yards rushing and four touchdowns along with 36 receptions for 325 yards. Last season he had 402 yards rushing and three touchdowns, along with 41 catches for 288 yards. He played in 30 games over those two years.

The Jets have Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook as their top two backs this season, and in nine games Carter had only eight carries for 38 yards, and 15 catches for 68 yards.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Activate James Conner To Roster From IR

RB Tony Jones brought back to practice squad to play Sunday
news

Cardinals Open Practice Window For James Conner

Running back is averaging 5.4 yards a carry this season
news

Cardinals Activate Kyler Murray From PUP List

Quarterback placed on roster for first time since ACL tear in December
news

Kyler Murray Expected To Start Sunday Against Falcons

Gannon said quarterback will play as long as practice goes well
news

After Injuries, Cardinals Claim OL Doug Kramer Off Waivers

Ex-Bears lineman arrives with Hernandez, Humphries hurting
news

No Kyler Murray Yet, So Clayton Tune Gets First NFL Start

Cardinals elevate QB Driskel from practice squad to back up
news

With Running Backs Ailing, Cardinals Promote Tony Jones To Roster

Conner still week away from IR eligibility; Demercado has toe issue
news

Cardinals Trade Joshua Dobbs To Vikings

Minnesota needed quarterback after Kirk Cousins season-ending injury
news

Cardinals Send Elijah Wilkinson To Injured Reserve 

Baccellia put on active roster; Kyler Murray remains on PUP
news

Cardinals Place Zach Ertz On IR, Cut K'Von Wallace

Tight end must miss minimum of four games
news

Cardinals Activate Budda Baker, Garrett Williams

Team also elevates running back Damien Williams
Advertising