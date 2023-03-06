Cardinals Claim Offensive Lineman Hayden Howerton Off Waivers

The Cardinals added an offensive lineman to the roster on Monday, claiming Hayden Howerton off waivers after he was released by the New England Patriots.

Howerton has ties to GM Monti Ossenfort, having spent training camp with the Titans last season when Ossenfort was in the front office. He spent two months on the Patriots' practice squad.

Howerton has the ability to play all three interior line positions, at all of which the Cardinals need depth. He was an undrafted rookie in 2022.

The Cardinals do not have many interior offensive linemen under contract for 2023 yet. Included in that bunch are Marquis Hayes and Lecitus Smith, and center Rodney Hudson, who is expected to retire.