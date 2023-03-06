Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Claim Offensive Lineman Hayden Howerton Off Waivers

Former Patriot can play across the interior

Mar 06, 2023
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals have claimed offensive lineman Hayden Howerton off waivers.
Charles Krupa/AP
The Cardinals added an offensive lineman to the roster on Monday, claiming Hayden Howerton off waivers after he was released by the New England Patriots.

Howerton has ties to GM Monti Ossenfort, having spent training camp with the Titans last season when Ossenfort was in the front office. He spent two months on the Patriots' practice squad.

Howerton has the ability to play all three interior line positions, at all of which the Cardinals need depth. He was an undrafted rookie in 2022.

The Cardinals do not have many interior offensive linemen under contract for 2023 yet. Included in that bunch are Marquis Hayes and Lecitus Smith, and center Rodney Hudson, who is expected to retire.

Howerton is the second player acquired by the new Cardinals braintrust; they signed former Eagles tight end Noah Togiai last month.

