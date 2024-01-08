Cardinals Close To Feeling Grand In Tough Loss To Seahawks

Yet there was a defense, starting a line of three guys none of whom were with the team when the season began, making the Seahawks struggle much of the game. Murray looked good again and found a groove with Michael Wilson. The Cardinals rushed for more than 200 yards for the third time in four games.

Conner, though, is the prism through which the Cardinals' season – and what Gannon is trying to accomplish – can be viewed.

"You know how I feel about the guy," Gannon said. "He and (Murray) put the team on their back."

Conner was one of the first players make it known he was all-in on Gannon's vision. "He's our coach," Conner said. "You see the good in the situation."

But the Cardinals were surprising early in the season, even with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback, when Conner played. When he got hurt, the season went sideways. When he returned from IR after four games away – the same game Murray made his triumphant return – the Cardinals progressed to a team that was dangerous to play.

The Cardinals have done "a complete 180" from last year, Murray said.

"This is one of my favorite teams to be a part of," Murray said.

The roster needs upgrades, and players need to get healthy, but a win in Philadelphia and near-win in the finale meant something when it might not have.

"When things start to go rough fingers (usually) start to get pointed and it turns into a 'me' fest … but no one ever gave up, no one ever quit," linebacker Zaven Collins said. "You still have guys giving their all."

That's how Conner – who had 55 yards at halftime – cruised past 1,000, a mark center Hjalte Froholdt said he was "ecstatic" Conner could reach.

"It's tough right now with the loss so fresh, but I am happy with the direction we are headed," Froholdt added. "It's good to go into the offseason with this kind of momentum, especially for the offense. We still have our fair share of things we need to improve upon."

They'll do it with Conner in the backfield, "one of the best players I've ever played with," Murray said.

Conner, who also had four catches for 54 yards, said he fits what Gannon seeks because the two are similar in their outlook on the game.

And if Conner is the guy who is held as the Cardinals' standard, the team does have a foundational piece as they enter a crucial offseason.