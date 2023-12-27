Jonathan Gannon Takes His Return Trip To Philadelphia

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni had already talked a little about facing Jonathan Gannon – his former defensive coordinator against whom he will play Sunday when the Cardinals visit Philadelphia – when he did a radio interview Wednesday morning.

Sirianni chuckled while speaking on WIP, but he had a message for his friend.

"As much as I love Jonathan Gannon, because I do, I hired him to be the defensive coordinator, we had so many special moments the past two years and my sentiment toward Jonathan Gannon is not the same as what I hear the city's sentiment is," Sirianni said. "I love him, and I am always rooting for him except for this week.

"(But) I want him to feel so freaking uncomfortable when he walks into – and I'm going to tell him I said this – I want him to feel so uncomfortable and I am already sensing that's that is going to happen when he walks in that stadium that he never wants to come back to Philly again."

Such is the banter between friends. Gannon himself smiled when it was brought up, saying that yes, Sirianni had indeed given him the message directly.

"I've got nothing but love and respect for all those people there," Gannon said. "Obviously, a great two years for my family and I and how tight I am with Nick, but it's like I said, it's compete, compete, compete.

"It's a great place to play. It's a hostile environment. They were on our side for two years when I was there, but our guys know—we've played in some hostile environments. That's going to be one of them."

It will be interesting to see how much the Philly fans want to make Gannon uncomfortable, at least compared to how uneasy the fan base usually wants to make the opponent regardless.

Most opposing coaches, however, don't have the history with the Eagles that Gannon does. He orchestrated a fantastic defense in 2022, with a franchise-record 70 sacks, in helping the Eagles to the Super Bowl.

When the Eagles lost a close game to the Chiefs, Gannon became the scapegoat, especially after accepting the Cardinals head coaching job. Prior to the draft, the Cardinals and Eagles announced that the Cards had acknowledged tampering with Gannon early in the coaching talks, leading to a draft pick swap (and leaving the Cardinals with an extra fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft.)