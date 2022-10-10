Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Closer, But Cardinals Come Up Short In Painful Loss To Eagles

Final field-goal attempt is no good in 2017 defeat

Oct 09, 2022 at 06:21 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Linebackers Zaven Collins (25) and Isaiah Simmons (9) pressure Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts into a final incompletion in the fourth quarter of the Cardinals' 20-17 loss on Sunday.
Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Linebackers Zaven Collins (25) and Isaiah Simmons (9) pressure Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts into a final incompletion in the fourth quarter of the Cardinals' 20-17 loss on Sunday.

Matt Ammendola's first interview as a member of the Cardinals came Sunday, after he had pushed wide right the game-tying field goal attempt Sunday against the Eagles, as the kicker answered the inevitable questions.

While that was going on, teammate Justin Pugh circled around the mass of reporters to stand next to Ammendola and put his hand on the kicker's shoulder.

"It's not on one (expletive) guy," Pugh said. "I missed a block, we missed touchdowns, we should've had the ball and been able to score. It's not one (expletive) guy. Everyone (in the media) is waiting for one guy to come back here (to talk). This (expletive) ain't right. It's not right."

Pugh turned to Ammendola before walking away: "Keep your (expletive) head up, we're gonna win games."

Ammendola's 43-yard miss was only the most obvious misstep in a game that the Cardinals (2-3) felt they finally were going to have at home. Instead, they were left with a painful 20-17 loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (5-0), and the emotions spilled out of not just Pugh afterward.

Quarterback Kyler Murray remained in full uniform more than an hour after it was over, trying hard to come up with the words in a game the Cardinals trailed 14-0 and were able to rally.

"It hits everyone differently," Murray said. "Am I taking it hard? Obviously. But at the end of the day we have to keep going, we have to keep pushing forward. One game. We have a lot of season left.

"We have a great team, a great locker room, and I am confident of everyone in that locker room. We just have to put it together."

The Eagles had taken a three-point lead with 1:45 left, and Murray went to work, executing a final drive that wasn't without mistakes – Murray overthrew a wide-open tight end Zach Ertz at one point in the drive some 25 yards downfield – but that led to what turned out to be a sequence the Cardinals will remember for a while.

With the clock running after a first-down pass at the Philadelphia 34, Murray spiked the ball to kill the clock. On second down, Murray raced up the middle to gain what he – and coach Kliff Kingsbury – thought was 10 yards and another first down.

Except it wasn't. Kingsbury called to spike the ball to save the clock thinking it was first down, and by the time it was realized the officials deemed Murray's slide on the run to be a yard short, a second spike play was already underway.

"I was right there and thought he was clearly past (the line to gain) and they brought it back, and by that time we had committed to clocking it," coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

"I'll have to look it. … At that point, if we had tried to switch to a run, you're scrambling to get your kicker a 'hurricane" field goal."

Kingsbury said it probably didn't make a big difference. The Cardinals might have gained a few more yards in subsequent plays, but he acknowledged being so far from the end zone he likely wouldn't have tried any shots in the end zone and potentially wrecking a chance at the game-tying field goal.

"Obviously, it sucks," Ammendola said. "It's a bad feeling. But you have to keep pushing. You have to bounce back through adversity."

Ammendola said the kick felt good off his foot, and he had felt good all game.

But Pugh's assessment wasn't wrong. Had the Cardinals not again fallen into an early hole – they were down 14-0 in the second quarter and didn't score in the first quarter for a fifth time in five games – the late field goal might not have mattered. If Hollywood Brown hadn't dropped a pass over the middle in stride right before halftime, he might've run all the way to the end zone instead of the drive ending in a short field goal right before halftime.

If the defense, which was excellent after the first two Philadelphia touchdowns, had been able to get the Eagles off the field a little sooner on a final field-goal drive that ate up almost eight minutes of the fourth quarter, there would've been more time to work with at the end.

Even the bad luck hit wrong – safety Jalen Thompson got the wind knocked out of him on the final Eagles pass attempt that fell incomplete prior to the last field goal, but even with the clock stopped the Cardinals were forced to burn their last timeout for the injury.

"It's kind of frustrating," Thompson said. "We wanted to get them three-and-out obviously, but what can we do. That's just one of those things. We ended up getting a stop at the end trying to give our offense a chance. We've just got to close it out."

Instead, there was frustration and, yes, anger.

"We're not pleased at all, we're not happy, the mood is low," said Ertz, who had six catches for 48 yards in his first game against his former team. "Particularly because we haven't won at home in a while and we're all frustrated. We're going to get that solved."

The Cardinals were down to one running back at the end of the game, with Eno Benjamin shouldering the load after James Conner (ribs), Darrel Williams (knee) and Jonathan Ward (hamstring) all left with injuries.

Murray completed 28-of-42 passes for 250 yards, riding Brown (8-78-1) and Rondale Moore (7-68) into a rally that came up just short.

"At the end of the game, we had a chance," Murray said. "We had a chance, and that's all you can ask for."

GAME PHOTOS: Week 5 - Cardinals Vs. Eagles

Game action photos from the Cardinals' 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season

The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
1 / 19

The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
2 / 19

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
3 / 19

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
4 / 19

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Peter Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
5 / 19

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
6 / 19

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Peter Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
7 / 19

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden (44) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
8 / 19

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden (44) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
9 / 19

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
10 / 19

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Peter Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
11 / 19

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
12 / 19

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
13 / 19

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinalsduring the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
14 / 19

The Arizona Cardinalsduring the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
15 / 19

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
16 / 19

The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
17 / 19

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
18 / 19

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
19 / 19

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

A Step In The Right Direction, And Eagles Aftermath

news

With Running Backs Hurting, Cardinals Turn To Eno Benjamin

Conner leaves game with ribs injury, Williams with knee issue

news

Cardinals Don't Get Pushed Around, And Panthers Aftermath

news

J.J. Watt Plays Sunday After Having Heart Shocked

Cardinals defensive end has emotional week, 'scared' after situation

news

Defending Their Honor: Cardinals Defense Leads Way In Win Over Panthers

Gardeck interception helps lock up 26-16 victory

news

Close Or Not, And Rams Aftermath

news

Got To Be Starting Something: Cardinals Fall Behind In Loss To Rams

First-quarter woes continue in 20-12 defeat to Super Bowl champs

news

Marquise Brown Has Hollywood Performance Against Rams

Wideout has career-best 14 receptions for Cardinals

news

Murray Magic In Las Vegas: Cardinals Pull Out Improbable Win

Simmons forces fumble returned for game-winning score by Byron Murphy

news

Watt A Win In Las Vegas, And Raiders Aftermath

news

Despite Reduced Role, Isaiah Simmons Makes Game-Winning Play

Linebacker plays less but forces fumble in overtime

Advertising