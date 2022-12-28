Long Since Decided, J.J. Watt Retiring From 'Unbelievable Ride' Of NFL Career

Watt has been excellent for the Cardinals, leading the team with 9½ sacks and dominating play at times. His body feels healthy and sturdy, nowhere near the injuries that wrecked part of his career – including 2021, when a shoulder injury sidelined him for more than half the season.

Watt worked relentlessly to come back for the playoff game off that shoulder problem. He's worked relentlessly at football always. That part of him hasn't changed, even with a wife and son.

"That's part of the reason it's time to walk away, because I don't want all my energy to go to that anymore," Watt said. "I'm ready to not commit all my energy to that."

There are still two games left. Fellow defensive lineman Leki Fotu declined to talk about Watt's decision until the season ends, because he wanted to stay focused on the games left – "I'm just happy for him" – and the best story about a teammate's reaction to Watt's decision actually was revealed by Watt himself.

After the news broke he said he got a FaceTime attempt from a number he didn't have. The voicemail was incoherent, and it turned out to be rookie linebacker Jesse Luketa – who had just had his wisdom teeth removed after being put under. After a text, the two FaceTimed and Luketa, mouth full of cotton, was still out of whack from anesthesia.

Luketa was asking for Watt to give him a jersey at season's end, but Watt couldn't understand him.

"He was high off his ass," Watt said with a smile. "He has no clue what he's doing."