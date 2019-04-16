Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Draft Primer 2019: Special Teams

Kicker seems like only specialist position that could be in play

Apr 16, 2019 at 11:33 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

General Manager Steve Keim upgraded several areas of the roster in free agency, but there is still work to be done. The Cardinals have 10 picks in this month's draft, including No. 1 overall, as Keim aims to stock the roster for new coach Kliff Kingsbury. We will take a look at each position group heading into the draft, which will be held from April 25-27.

Draft primer: Special Teams

More draft primer analysis: QB I LB I WR I DL I TE I CB

Players under contract: P Andy Lee, K Zane Gonzalez, LS Aaron Brewer, K Cole Murphy

Need: Low

The Cardinals' situation: Lee was tremendous last season and the Cardinals would be thrilled if he duplicated that performance in 2019. Brewer has been the picture of stability for several years and is locked in as the long snapper. The Cardinals added Cole Murphy, a former undrafted free agent out of Syracuse, in free agency but Gonzalez remains the leader in the clubhouse for the kicker job.

The draft class: Teams rarely roster more than one specialist per position, which would rule out drafting a punter or long snapper. Kicker seems like the lone possibility. Utah's Matt Gay won the Lou Groza Award for college football's best kicker in 2017 and connected on 86.2 percent of field goals in his career. LSU's Cole Tracy hit 29 of his 33 field goal attempts last season and is also a candidate to get drafted.

The conclusion: The Cardinals have plenty of needs elsewhere, so they would have to believe one of the kicker prospects represented a clear upgrade at the position. Gonzalez hit 7-of-9 field goals in his five-game audition with the Cardinals and has a powerful leg. The team does have five picks in the final two rounds, which is usually the range where specialists are drafted.

2019 Draft Prospects: Special Teams

Images of the top specialists heading into the April 25-27 NFL draft

LSU kicker Cole Tracy
1 / 6

LSU kicker Cole Tracy

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Utah kicker Matt Gay
2 / 6

Utah kicker Matt Gay

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
San Diego State kicker John Baron II
3 / 6

San Diego State kicker John Baron II

Photo by Steve Conner/AP
Stanford P Jake Bailey
4 / 6

Stanford P Jake Bailey

Photo by Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Rice P Jack Fox
5 / 6

Rice P Jack Fox

Photo Michael Conroy/AP
Utah P Mitch Wishnowsky
6 / 6

Utah P Mitch Wishnowsky

Photo by Rick Bowmer/AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How NFL Career Began Not Whole Story For Ronnie Rivers

Rookie running back heeding father's advice after going undrafted

news

Cardinals, State Farm Send Students Off To Washington

Aboard team plane, essay winners ready for nation's capital

news

In Terms Of Improvement, It's All About The (Eno) Benjamin

Running back has made push for regular role after rocky beginning

news

You've Got Mail: Who Stood Out This Offseason?

Topics include the need for extensions, signing help, and expanded rosters

news

Number One Thing On Markus Golden's Mind Is Rushing The Passer

Linebacker has key role for Cardinals after Chandler Jones departure

news

Top Takeaways From The Cardinals' 2022 Offseason

Adding Hollywood, losing Hop (for a time), and waiting for Kyler resolution

news

Cardinals Sign Josh Jackson, Ben Niemann After Tryouts

Experienced cornerback, linebacker added to roster following minicamp work

news

Cardinals, State Farm Sending Students To Washington D.C. On Team Plane

Visit to nation's capital part of state's "Civics Matters Arizona" program

news

Isaiah Simmons Hoping To Lead The Way For Cardinals' Defense

Linebacker heads into his third season focused on accountability

news

Cardinals Announce Promotions In Scouting Department

Scobey, Fox among the multiple staff moves

news

Hollywood Brown Transition Comes Quickly With Cardinals

Wide receiver starts in place of comfort given relationship with Kyler Murray

news

Rodney Hudson Absent, So Justin Pugh May Be Cardinals Center

With one veteran a question mark, another puts off retirement in return

Advertising