Cardinals Earn Wild (Card) Win Over Falcons

The Cardinals seemed to have enough of that early. With James gaining early yards on the ground, the Cards used the run threat to run a flea-flicker, James-to-Warner-to-Larry Fitzgerald for a 42-yard touchdown pass.

"That doesn't work without (running the ball)," Fitzgerald said.

Anquan Boldin returned from a shoulder injury to haul in a 71-yard touchdown catch-and-run as well – ballooning the lead to 14-3 – but Boldin also pulled a hamstring on the play.

Without Boldin, Haley acknowledged the Cardinals' offense was also hamstrung. And the defense couldn't slow the Falcons, with Ryan pelting them with a short-passing game. At one point, the Falcons ran 27 of 30 offensive snaps in the game, and Atlanta had the ball for more than 21 minutes of the 30-minute first half.

After halftime, however, Atlanta couldn't score again until 4:15 remained in the game. and the Cardinals actually ended up winning time of possession, 30:02 to 29:58.

"There are ups and downs in a football game," safety Adrian Wilson said. "It's four quarters. The second quarter they did a great job. We made adjustments, and we won the game, bottom line."

When Ryan was able to throw a five-yard touchdown pass to Roddy White with just over four minutes left, it was left to the Cardinals' offense. The Cards had grinded out a 14-play drive in the third quarter for their final touchdown, nine of them runs, and were hopeful to do the same.

Haley, however, wasn't going to simply run the ball into the line and pray the Cards would break a long gain. James and Tim Hightower ran the ball, but it was Warner's 15-yard pass to Fitzgerald that started the drive, a 25-yard completion to Steve Breaston that changed field position, and finally, the unlikely toss to Spach to end Atlanta hopes.

Asked what it felt like to seal the deal, Spach smiled. "We sealed the deal as a team," he said.

The celebration was not exactly muted, not after the crowd of 62,848 bellowed in appreciation of Spach's final grab. The Cardinals understood the difficulty of their accomplishment -- "The best play to me was Kurt taking that knee," Dockett said – and also understand they aren't finished.

The Panthers or the Giants await.