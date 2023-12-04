Cardinals Easily Weather Trip To Pittsburgh For Victory

Murray took over and, leaning on tight end Trey McBride, moved the Cardinals 99 yards. McBride, who lost a TD catch on a replay overturn, grabbed a five-yard touchdown on the very next snap to cap the drive.

To start the second half, Cardinals punter Blake Gillikin launched a 62-yard punt that was downed at the Pittsburgh 7. Playing for starter Kenny Pickett -- who injured his ankle a play before the fourth-down stand -- Mitch Trubisky then had to deal with a low snap a few plays later. Defensive lineman Roy Lopez hit Trubisky to cause the fumble, and Dante Stills recovered at the Pittsburgh 24.

Conner soon after capped that drive with a one-yard TD run, and the Cardinals were in control of the game from there.

"I felt good the whole game," said Murray, whose stats (13-for-23, 145 yards, 20 yards rushing, no turnovers) didn't fully explain how well he played. "We've got to settle in and settle down earlier, myself included."

Murray again leaned on McBride, who had eight catches for 89 yards, had four of his grabs on the 99-yard drive that ultimately turned the game. He has turned into the target Murray looks to often in time of need.

"I don't know about that," McBride said. "I think he can trust me."

The Cardinals definitely trust Conner, whose longest run of 29 yards sapped what was left of the hometown hopes late in the fourth quarter. Conner had two yards after five carries. He had 88 yards on 15 carries after halftime.

"We were able to stay with it," Conner said. "We were able to have a day."

The Cardinals have only four games left, but first they head into their bye week feeling much better than they had the previous game. During the weather delays, the players went into the locker room trying to dance some and keep their legs loose – Conner was quick to emphasize he didn't do any of the dancing – but there was some happy dancing after the game too.